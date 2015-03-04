Enter the Sick and Twisted Domain of Primitive Man’s NSFW Video for “Bag Man”

Doom titans Primitive Man make a fuckton of racket for only three dudes. The Colorado three-piece is ready to ratchet up the hate with the new Where The Hatred Is EP, a foursome of teeth-bearing tracks that are primed to rip out your throat, one riff at a time. The latest video from the band comes from said EP, the very NSFW directors cut of “Bag Man” which is available above for the first time. Check it out, order yours, and look for the band on tour at the dates below.

PRIMITIVE MAN on TOUR

w/ Sea Bastard:

3/30/2015 Unicorn – London, UK

3/31/2015 Zanzibar – Liverpool, UK

4/01/2015 Roadhouse – Manchester, UK

4/02/2015 South Sea Live – Sheffield, UK

4/03/2015 Head Of Steam – Newcastle, UK

4/04/2015 Nice N Sleezy – Glasgow, UK

4/05/2015 Bannermans – Edinburgh, UK

4/19/2015 Ogden Theater – Denver, CO w/ Sleep

w/ Fister:

4/06/2015 The Pit’s – Kortijk, BE

4/07/2015 Het Bos – Antwerp, BE

4/08/2015 Vera – Groningen, NL

4/09/2015 Roadburn Festival 2015 @ 013 Venue – Tilburg, NL

4/10/2015 1000fryd – Copenhagen, DK

4/11/2015 Urban Spree – Berlin, DE

4/12/2015 Modra Vopice – Prague, CZ

4/13/2015 Chemiefabrik – Dresden, DE

4/14/2015 L’usine – Geneva, CH

4/15/2015 Freakout Club – Bologna, IT

4/16/2015 Lo-Fi – Milan, IT

4/18/2015 Jugendhaus Kloster – Weil der Stadt, DE

w/ Wake:

5/16/2015 TBA – Omaha, NE

5/17/2015 The Black Hole – Cedar Falls, IA

5/18/2015 Skeletunes Lounge – Fort Wayne, IN

5/19/2015 The Sanctuary – Detroit, MI

5/20/2015 Now That’s Class – Cleveland, OH

5/21 – 5/24/2015 Maryland Death Fest – Baltimore, MD

5/25/2015 TBA – Washing DC w/ the Body Water Torture, Wake

5/26/2015 Strange Matter – Richmond, VA

5/27/2015 JJ’s Bohemia – Chatanooga, TN

5/28/2015 The Demo – St. Louis, MO

5/30/2015 Flux Capacitor – Colorado Springs, CO (No Wake)

w/ Celeste:

6/17/2015 Total Drag Records – Sioux Falls, SD

6/18/2015 Hexagon – Minneapolis, MN

6/19/2015 Club Garabaldi’s – Milwaukee, WI

6/20/2015 Cobra Lounge – Chicago, IL

6/21/2015 Death House – Grand Rapids, MI

6/22/2015 Mr. Roboto Project – Pittsburgh, PA

6/23/2015 Good Weekend – Allentown, PA

6/24/2015 Sidebar – Baltimore, MD

6/25/2015 The Maywood – Raleigh, NC

6/26/2015 New Brooklyn Tavern – Columbia, SC

6/27/2015 Uncle Lou’s – Orlando, FL

6/28/2015 Churchill’s – Miami, FL

6/29/2015 Epic Problem – Tampa, FL

6/30/2015 529 – Atlanta, GA

7/1/2015 The Stone Fox – Nashville, TN

7/2/2015 TBA – Kansas City, MO

7/3/2015 South LuLu Temple Of Doom – Wichita, KS

7/4/2015 Glob – Denver, CO

w/ Opium Lord

7/16/2015 TBA – Kalamazoo, MI

7/17/2015 Coalition – Toronto, ON

7/18/2015 TBA – Montreal, QC

7/19/2015 Middle East – Boston, MA

7/20/2015 Funky Jungle – Providence, RI

7/21/2015 TBA – Long Island, NY

7/22/2015 Bar – New Haven, CT

7/23/2015 Saint Vitus Bar – Brooklyn, NY

7/24/2015 Kung Fu Necktie – Philadelphia, PA

7/25/2015 Ace Of Cups – Columbus, OH

7/26/2015 Jackpot Music Hall – Lawrence, KS

w/ Northless:

8/10/2015 Fly Catcher – Tucson, AZ

8/12/2015 Star Bar – Los Angeles, CA

8/13/2015 Thee Parkside – San Francisco, CA

8/14/2015 Oakland Deadfest 2015 @ Oakland Metro – Oakland, CA

8/15/2015 Oakland Deadfest 2015 @ Oakland Metro – Oakland, CA

8/16/2015 Starlite- Sacramento, CA

8/18/2015 Rotture – Portland, OR

8/19/2015 Obsidian – Olympia, WA

8/20/2015 Highline – Seattle, WA

8/21/2015 Black Sparrow Tattoo – Billings, MT