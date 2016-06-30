Pulse’s Resident DJs Open Up About Life After the Orlando Shooting

On June 12, a gunman attacked an LGBTQ nightclub in Orlando, killing 49 people and injuring 53 in what was the deadliest mass shooting in US history. It happened in the early hours of Sunday morning, as Pulse’s popular Latin Night was underway. Three of the DJs playing at the club that night—DJ Infinite, DJ Simon2001, and DJ Flawless—came down to New York this Monday (June 27) to headline THUMP’s fundraiser for the victims of the shooting. Before the party got underway, THUMP sat down with the DJs to talk about what Pulse meant to the LGBTQ nightlife community, and how they’re all coping in the wake of the tragedy.

Watch their stories above, and donate to EqualityFlorida’s Pulse Victims Fund here.