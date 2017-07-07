Re-Live Radiohead’s Spellbinding Set From Coachella

Radiohead have shared footage of their headlining performance from Coachella Music Festival’s second weekend.

As festival attendees and live streamers at home remember, the band’s first-weekend performance was marred by technical difficulties including the sound cutting out and ear-splitting feedback. Frontman Thom Yorke and crew left the stage twice, though Yorke was able to crack a joke by blaming the malfunctions on “fuckin’ aliens.”

Thankfully, the second weekend fared much better. Though Radiohead’s “Creep” was dropped from the set list, the two hours still packed in the spellbinding moments, including opening number “Daydreaming,” “Everything in Its Right Place,” and “Paranoid Android.” Watch the two-hour set in full below. (YouTube user Max Van Westerop even created a time-stamped tracklist for those who want to fast-forward to their favorite songs.) As the band hinted upon sharing across social media, it seems this is the first of recent live shows they’ll be uploading in the future.

Radiohead recently celebrated the 20th anniversary of their third album, OK Computer, which we discussed along with the band’s overall love of electronic music on the latest THUMP podcast.