Retired Korn Bassist Fieldy Thanks Bandmate for ‘Very Unexpected Gift’ Amidst New Comments on Why He Left the Band

Fieldy, Korn’s founding bassist, has announced his retirement from the band. However, he appears to have maintained a positive relationship with at least one of his former bandmates; consequently, they recently gave him an ‘unexpected gift.’

Rock Feed reports that Fieldy—real name Reginald Arvizu—took to social media to extend gratitude to Korn guitarist Brian “Head” Welch. The nu-metal musician had gifted his former bandmate an Ibanez guitar. “Thank you, Brian Welch. Very unexpected gift for my son and I,” Fieldy reportedly wrote in his social media post.

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Fieldy stepped back from Korn in 2021, later announcing his retirement from the band

The heartfelt moment comes as Fieldy recently opened up about why he chose to step away from Korn in 2021. At the time, he released a statement explaining his decision. “The past six years I’ve been dealing with some personal issues that at times have caused me to fall back on some of my bad habits and have caused some tension with the people around me,” Fieldy’s statement read. He added that someone had suggested he take some time off to heal.

Now, in a newly published interview that he conducted in late 2025, Fieldy explained the cause behind his exit. “COVID happened. That’s it,” he said via the PRP. “I’m like, ‘I’m not going out there.’ That’s what happened, ’cause it was new. I didn’t get vaccinated or anything.”

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“When you reflect on it, that’s what happened,” he continued. “They’re like, ‘We’re going to Florida and all this.’ And I’m like, ‘I’m not going to get vaccinated.’ I’m not going. I go, ‘People, this is weird right now.’”

Fieldy said that he has spent a lot of time reflecting since he left Korn. “It gave me time to sit, and once you sit, you can reflect. You’re kind of just waiting to know what’s next, ’cause I don’t know what the rest of this day is going to bring. I’m just on fire for whatever, whatever is ready.”

“It’s rare that all the same [members stay in a band],” the nu-metal bassist added. “I look back at my life and like, you know, almost 30 years with Korn, that was a blast. I don’t look back going, ‘That sucked.’ That was everything everybody dreams of.”