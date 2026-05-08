Rick Ross Just Took His Drake Beef Another Step Forward by Cutting up One of Their Classic Collabs

There was a time when Drake and Rick Ross were one of the best, most consistent collaborations in hip-hop. However, after years of musical alignment, the pair have been at odds since 2024. Now, the Cold War continues between the pair.

During a recent Verzuz battle between Ross and French Montana, the Miami legend performed “Aston Martin Music”. However, Drake’s presence on the record caused complications. Consequently, he made sure that he had a version without the Toronto rapper. “I wanna do ‘Aston Martin Music,’ minus Drake’s vocals. No Drake vocals,” Rick Ross told the crowd. “If you wanna sing that, I’ma let you sing that.”

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Then, when Drake’s portion came up, he cheekily grinned while the audience sang it for him. For what it’s worth, Ross told Complex ahead of time that he planned on excluding mention of Drake from his set list. “If I do, I’ma minus his vocals,” he told journalist Jordan Rose.

Rick Ross Redacts Drake from Their Classic Collab ‘Aston Martin Music’ During Performance

However, he wasn’t completely against playing Drake’s Iceman when it comes out either. As long as the album is good, he won’t downplay his success. “I ain’t mad at that. You let me know. Hit me in the DM and let me know if that s**t is fire,” Ross said. “We ain’t never been them type of n***as hating on a n***a that’s shining if some s**t hot.”

Ultimately, though, Ross has seemed doubtful in the past about making up with Drake. During an episode of Thoughts In A Culli, he put the ball in Drake’s court. “Homie got a lot of issues he got to address. I’ma leave it right there,” he told the interviewer. “Is it any potential of him being a real n***a? He gotta decide that. Hopefully, it’s a lot of n***as that was watching and learned from it.”

Rick Ross isn’t letting his beef with Drake ruin their old music for him

Regardless of their issues, though, Rick Ross is never going to avoid playing their classics together. “I’m a real n***a, and being a real n***a, you never change your past. The music I’ve created in the past, I could never change. I enjoyed it, and I’ma still enjoy it,” Ross continued. “No lame n***a or anybody having differences make me not enjoy something that I was a part of. I control what goes on from here on.”

French Montana, who faced Rick Ross in the Verzuz and is friends with him and Drake, believes they’ll eventually make up. “It’ll happen,” he told Bootleg Kev in February 2026. “Brothers always fight and make up, man. It’ll happen. Nobody got shot, nobody died, you know?”