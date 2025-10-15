Ronald McDonald Cosplayer Arrested for Allegedly Groping Crowdsurfing Women at Aftershock Festival

It’s no surprise that some dudes can be creeps at concerts, but it is extra disappointing when someone does it in costume, allegedly. Earlier this month, a man dressed as Ronald McDonald was arrested at the Aftershock music festival after being accused of groping women who were crowd surfing.

Loudwire reports that the Sacramento Police Department is encouraging those in attendance at Aftershock this year to reach out if they had any interaction with the man dressed as McDonald’s mascot — complete with face paint — who was allegedly touching female concertgoers inappropriately.

Videos by VICE

In an aonoymous post on social media, which was shared a couple days after the end of the festibval, someone alleged, “It was brought to security’s attention by multiple people that this male pictured, dressed as [McDonald’s fast food restaurant mascot] Ronald McDonald, was observed groping, inappropriately touching and attempting to/inserting his hand/fingers into female body surfers at the main stage (Aftershock Stage).”

Suspicion seems to be that the main incident took place on Oct. 5, during Story of the Year’s set, and there is video footage (seen above) of the man being taken into custody as the band plays, after festival security alerted the Sacramento Police Department of the situation.

Loudwire noted that many people shared photos and videos of the man, who is sporting a Ronald McDonald costume and wearing a red hat that reads “Make a Bitch Pay Again,” being detained by police officers and walking out of the festival.

In the above Instagram post, many people who were at the festival commented, with one attendee exclaiming, “I saw him get arrested! I was wondering what he did!” Someone else added, “I didn’t see him at all. That would’ve been an asswhoopin for sure.”

Another person quipped, “They should’ve taken off his makeup like their from scooby doo so everyone can see his face,” which is a funny comment, but also, you can’t deny they’re on to something here.