Peachy Keen Pain Relief With These CBD Pain Gummies

Whether you suffer from chronic pain or just want a remedy for the occasional stomach cramp, CBD can be a gentle solution. Unlike many pain medications, CBD is a more natural way to manage discomfort. And the R&R CBD Pain Gummies are a top-of-the-line option. Try them the next time you’re feeling off — or the next time you’re craving peaches.

Why This Formula Packs a Punch

These pain gummies contain 45mg CBD and 5g CBG per gummy. It’s a full spectrum formula, meaning there are trace amounts of THC.

Videos by VICE

I don’t like to take any sort of THC during my workdays. I’ll even avoid CBD gummies with just 1mg THC in each one. But these contain 6mg Delta-9 THC… per container. That means there’s only 0.2mg THC per gummy, which is barely anything. Even if you’re new to cannabis, this dose of THC shouldn’t make you feel high. But if you want a THC-free gummy, the R&R Multifunctional Broad Spectrum CBD Gummies are an exceptional option.

The benefit of a full spectrum formula is that it also contains cannabinoids like CBC, CBN, and CBDA. Together, these can contribute to the entourage effect and ease pain even more. But the CBG is an important part of this formula. Researchers are looking at CBG as a possible alternative to opioids. More studies have to be conducted, but this cannabinoid may block the same receptors that opioids block (the ones that tell us we’re in pain).

Not Today, Pain

I very strategically waited until I had a headache to give these gummies a spin, and they came through for me. Within 15 minutes, I could feel my pain start to ease and my jaw unclench. As far as I could tell, the effects lasted hours, and the headache never came back.

I suspect people with chronic pain would want to take another dose if they feel their discomfort start back up again. To prevent a rollercoaster of feeling fine and then being in pain and then feeling fine again, I recommend taking half a gummy after your initial dose. Start with a full gummy, and then take half a gummy every couple of hours to maintain the comforting effects.

Of course, it’s best to start with just one and see how it goes when you first try these. But after that, a half dose every few hours throughout the day can keep pain at bay. Everyone’s experience with pain is different, so you may decide to take three at once if that’s what works for you. But everyone should start with one. Remember, there is some THC in there, so if you take too many, you may inadvertently get stoney-baloney.

Like Peach Rings With a Mission

The gummies have a Peach Mango flavor, and this juicy, sour taste alone might help you forget about your pain for a few seconds. Actually, you can occupy your mind and tongue for a minute or so because they are extra firm and chewy.

The initial punch of sourness mellows out into a fruity sweetness as you enjoy these, delivering a well-balanced and bold flavor profile. There’s no hemp aftertaste, but the mango flavor lingers in your mouth for a while. Definitely not something to complain about.

If you’re a fan of Peach Rings or Haribo Peaches, you’ll love these. The mango plays well with the peach, creating an irresistible taste. Be sure to keep it away from kids. I fear the flavor is yummy enough to tempt all ages.

Bargain Pain Relief

Like all of R&R’s gummy jars, this container boasts a richly colored label and a sleek but fresh design. There are subtle cannabis leaves on the label that give off a pretty sheen. And the ruby red color makes these stand out and scream, “let me stomp that pain into the ground for you.” While other R&R gummies have soothing green and purple colors, this red one means business.

For a cannabis user like me, you can’t give me enough info. R&R provides a wealth of information on every label, including the number of cannabinoids (9) and terpenes (11), presented thoughtfully in an easy-to-read manner with accompanying icons. It also specifies the plants, processes, and people involved in creating this product. We love a transparent brand.

A Label That Lets You Know

R&R sets the base price for these at just over $2 per gummy. However, they give you plenty of opportunities to cut that price down. If you subscribe and save, they’ll give you 20% off your whole order. And the more containers you buy, the lower the price. For bulk orders, they’ll take 10-15% off the price.

If you buy in bulk or subscribe and save, you can pay as little as $1.75 per gummy, which is a fabulous price for these potent, pain-relieving gummies.

Come for the Flavor, Stay for the Relief

Buy these. If not for the pain relief, for the juicy fruit flavor. The R&R CBD Pain Gummies deliver a wave of gentle relief for mild pain problems, along with an irresistible taste that will make you want a bag of Peach Rings. If you’re not after pain-relief gummies, I still recommend exploring R&R’s collection of CBD gummies, as they have something for everyone.

Want THC-Free? Try These Instead

There are a ton of great THC-free CBD gummies out there.

Like I said, the Multifunctional CBD Gummies from R&R are an excellent option from the same brand, offering a THC-free formula and a fruity myriad of flavors.

The CBDfx Mixed Berry CBD Gummies contain no THC and a mild dose of CBD, making it easier to slowly dose yourself.

The Mood Pure Relief CBD Gummies are ridiculously strong, with 1,000mg CBD in every bite for no-joke relief.