Shrimp and Grits Recipe

Servings: 4

Prep time: 10 minutes

Total time: 35 minutes

Ingredients

for the grits:

2 ¼ cups|530 ml whole milk

1 cup|237 ml heavy cream

kosher salt, to taste

1 cup quick-cooking grits (not instant)

1 cup grated parmesan cheese

¼ cup unsalted butter

for the shrimp:

2 tablespoons olive oil

3 Chinese sausage links, finely chopped

1 pound|454 grams peeled and deveined shrimp (about 2 dozen)

1 cup thinly sliced scallions, plus more for garnish

2 tablespoons chili paste

2 tablespoons granulated sugar

2 tablespoons rice wine vinegar

2 tablespoons soy sauce

3 garlic cloves, minced

1 lemon, zested

1 (1-inch) piece ginger, peeled and minced

1 rib celery, finely chopped

kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

for serving:

fried eggs

Directions

Make the grits: In a medium saucepan, bring the milk, cream, and a pinch of salt to a gentle boil. Slowly stir in the grits and cook, stirring continuously, until the grits are incorporated and smooth. Lower the heat to maintain a simmer and cover. Cook, stirring occasionally, for 30 minutes. The grits are done when they have the consistency of smooth cream of wheat. Stir in the cheese and the butter and season with salt. Cook the shrimp: Heat the oil in a large skillet over medium-high. Add the sausage and cook until crispy, about 3 minutes. Stir in the remaining ingredients and season with salt and pepper. Cook for 5 minutes, until the shrimp are cooked through, and serve over the grits. Top with a fried egg and garnish with more scallions.

