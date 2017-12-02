Shrimp and Mango Dumplings Recipe

Servings: 25 dumplings

Prep time: 30 minutes

Total time: 30 minutes

Ingredients

1 pound|454 grams whole shell-on shrimp

2 garlic cloves, minced

1 lime, zested plus ½ lime, juiced

1 ½ teaspoons ginger

¼ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

1 teaspoon soy sauce

1 tablespoon kosher salt

1 teaspoon cornstarch

½ mango, small dice

1 tablespoon minced cilantro

25 dumpling skins

for cooking:

olive, canola, or peanut oil

for garnishing:

chopped cilantro and scallions

for the apricot dipping sauce:

⅓ cup|115 grams apricot preserves

1 tablespoon soy sauce

1 tablespoon rice wine vinegar

1 tablespoon of black vinegar

1 teaspoon grated ginger

1 garlic clove, pressed through a garlic press

Directions

For the dumplings, rinse the shrimp in cold running water. Pat them dry. It’s super important that there isn’t a lot of liquid in the dumpling mix, otherwise, it’ll cause the skin to break while cooking. Peel and devein the shrimp. (You can keep the shells and use them to make stock if you want.) Rinse again. Chop the shrimp until it’s almost paste-like. Mix the garlic, lime juice, lime zest, ginger, pepper, soy sauce, salt, and cornstarch together in a small bowl. Pour the liquid mixture in with the shrimp. Add the mango and cilantro. To wrap the dumplings, take a store-bought dumpling skin and put a scoop of about ½ tablespoon of the shrimp filling into the center of the skin. Dip your finger into a bowl of water and then wet the one side of the skin, around the filling. Then fold the skin over and press together until all the air pockets are pushed out. Crimp the skin edge together. If you need the skin to bond together more, use more water as an adhesive. To fry, heat about 2 tablespoons of oil in a non-stick pan over high. Make sure the oil is nice and hot before you start cooking. Place the dumplings bottom-side down. Place as many dumplings in the pan as possible without overcrowding the pan. Fry for a few minutes until the bottom is a nice even golden brown. Bring down the heat to medium. Then, pour ½ cup of water in the plan and cover so the dumplings can steam. Steam the dumplings for about 3-4 minutes, until the dumplings are cooked through and the water has evaporated. Uncover the dumplings and let the bottoms crisp up a bit more. Take them off the stove. To make the apricot dipping sauce, combine all sauce ingredients and mix well. Garnish the dumplings with cilantro and scallions. Serve with the apricot dipping sauce.

