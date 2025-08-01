Silent Hill f Will Have an Incredible Feature on Xbox

Silent Hill f is getting an extra feature on Xbox Series X that will make it easier to carry their progress over to other devices. Players will also be able to choose multiple ways to play the new horror game from Konami.

Silent Hill f Gets Xbox Play Anywhere Feature

Screenshot: Konami

According to the official Xbox store page for Silent Hill f, the new horror title will launch with Xbox Play Anywhere. The nifty feature allows players to purchase the game once and then have access to it on multiple platforms. For example, you can purchase the upcoming title on Xbox Series X and then play it on PC.

This is particularly great news for portable gamers who own an ASUS ROG Ally or similar device. When Persona 3 Reload came out, I got it for free with Xbox Game Pass but used Xbox Play Anywhere to download it to my handheld console instead. Additionally, many players enjoy switching between their home console and PC.

Screenshot: Xbox

More importantly, the Silent Hill f Xbox Play Anywhere feature also includes cross-save progression. So, regardless of where you play it, your save file will continuously migrate to your current platform. Hopefully, the new Silent Hill will also receive Xbox Cloud Gaming support in the future.

If that happens, then it can be streamed to any device. Still, as someone who mainly plays on PS5 and Switch 2, I think Xbox Play Anywhere is an incredibly underrated feature.

SH f Will be more action-oriented than the Silent Hill 2 remake

Screenshot: Konami

Silent Hill f is set to launch on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S on September 26, 2025. However, following the July State of Play, Konami gave players a preview of what to expect from the new project. According to Silent Hill f producer Motoi Okamoto, the game will have a heavier emphasis on action-oriented combat.

“Lastly, the game features unique combat. The encounters are as challenging as the obstacles that Hinako must overcome in life. The combat will have a heavier focus on melee and be more action-oriented compared to last year’s Silent Hill 2.” The developer also summed up the game as “finding beauty in terror.” If you aren’t sold on a more action-centric Silent Hill, the game will also have the series’ signature puzzle sections.

“Puzzles are grounded in psychological anguish and suffering. These are deeply connected to the story by scriptwriter Ryukishi07, as well as elements of Japanese culture, such as scarecrows.” As a massive fan of the franchise, I’m excited for the series to shift its setting to Japan. It’s also great that players will now have more choice than ever when choosing which platform they want to play a new Silent Hill game on.

With Microsoft gearing up to launch the Xbox ROG Ally this holiday, this Silent Hill f feature will make it one of the console’s best games at launch.