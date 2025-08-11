Someone Finally Made Chips That Taste Like Licking a 9-Volt Battery

There are a lot of ways to launch a snack brand. You could start with barbecue. You could lean on cheese. Or, like Dutch company Rewind, you could engineer a chip that tastes like licking a 9-volt battery.

If you were a kid in the ‘90s, you probably remember the thrill: that metallic zing when your tongue hit the terminals, followed by an involuntary shudder and immediate need to tell a friend. Rewind’s new tortilla chips are trying to bottle that exact moment—but edible.

According to chef and “flavourist” Mattias Larsson, the chips use a mix of citric acid, sodium bicarbonate, and mineral salts to create a tangy, tongue-tingling hit. “It was definitely an unusual brief,” Larsson told FoodBev. “But the result is surprisingly tasty, and it’s definitely a flavor that sparks curiosity.”

Company Releases First-Ever Tortilla Chips That Taste Like 9-Volt Batteries

The chips are part of a bigger strategy rooted in nostalgia. “Rewind is a brand inspired by nostalgia,” said Antti Lauronen, head of creative and design at parent company Paulig. “We thought, what better way to launch than with one of the most nostalgic shared experiences?” And while the idea sounds unhinged, there’s something clever about taking a weird, universal memory—stupid, dangerous, and oddly sweet—and giving it a crunchy, snackable form.

No actual battery bits are in the recipe, in case you were wondering. The ingredients are all food-grade and safe, despite the electrical stunt it’s meant to simulate. And while the battery chips are the stunt flavor, Rewind also offers more traditional ones like Creamy Paprika, BBQ & Honey, and Cheese & Onion, all currently sold in Dutch supermarkets like Jumbo and AH for around €1.89 (around $2.19).

For now, the chips are only available in the Netherlands. But Rewind says they’re aiming for a broader European release soon. So, depending on how things go, this might not be the last time a childhood dare ends up in your snack drawer.

Snack brands are always looking for a hook. Some go spicy, some go retro, some go bizarre. This one just bet on the weird electrical imprint burned into the taste memory of a generation—and somehow made it taste pretty good.