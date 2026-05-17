Sony Hypes Unannounced PS5 Games Coming Out in the Next 3-5 Years

In a recent interview, Sony Interactive Entertainment’s VP hyped up several unannounced PS5 games that will be releasing in the future. The executive revealed why these titles will be better than anything released on PlayStation 5 so far.

Sony Gives a Preview of Unannounced PS5 Games

Screenshot: PlayStation

Sony Interactive Entertainment’s VP Christian Svensson recently sat down for a lengthy interview about the future of the games industry. However, the Sony executive gave players a preview of what they can expect on PlayStation consoles after teasing several unannounced PS5 games.

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““I’m in an incredibly privileged position to have amazing visibility into what games will be for the next 3, 4, 5 years. I literally cannot explain to you… last year was an amazing year for games.” Svensson then said that the PS5 games currently in development are better than what they have released so far on the 2020 console.

““This year will be even better. Next year will be better still. The trajectory of content is unbelievably positive. And we as an industry should be super optimistic about where we’re going in spite of the headwinds.” Although Christian Svensson didn’t give any further hints at what specific PlayStation 5 games he was talking about.

Every Major Unannounced PS5 Game That Could Be in Development

Screenshot: Insomniac Games

As far as what unannounced PS5 games Svensson could be talking about, we currently don’t have any official confirmation of projects. However, there was a leak of an Insomniac Venom game that is reportedly still in development. Then there are some PS5 and PS6 games we can make an educated guess on.

Here is a list of potential unannounced PS5 games currently in development:

Marvel’s Venom (Insomniac Games)

(Insomniac Games) Horizon 3 (Guerrilla Games)

(Guerrilla Games) Astro Bot 2 (Team Asobi)

(Team Asobi) Infamous Remakes (Sucker Punch Productions)

Remakes (Sucker Punch Productions) God of War Faye Spinoff (Sony Santa Monica)

Faye Spinoff (Sony Santa Monica) Marvel’s Spider-Man 3 (Insomniac Games)

(Insomniac Games) Ratchet and Clank 2029 (Insomniac Games)

(Insomniac Games) Bend Studio’s Project

While some of these games might seem obvious (Horizon 3 for example), most of these are based on leaks, rumors, or speculation. For example, the next God of War game from Sony Santa Monica has been leaked, and is reportedly a spinoff starring Faye as the protagonist. But we also have no idea what Bend Studio is currently working on.

Screenshot: Sony Santa Monica

Finally, there are rumors that Infamous remakes are being made. But it’s not been confirmed whether Sucker Punch Productions will be the ones develping them. After Ghost of Yotei, it’s unclear if the studio will make a new IP or continue the Ghost series. Regardless, Sony Interactive Entertainment’s VP is hyping up the next wave of unannounced PS5 games as being some of the company’s best.