Splatoon Raiders Release Date Confirmed – Switch 2 Launch Times Revealed

Nintendo has announced the Splatoon Raiders release date, and has confirmed that it’s launching in Summer 2026. Here is when you will be able to play the new Splatoon spinoff on Switch 2 in every region.

Screenshot: Nintendo

The Splatoon Raiders release date is Thursday, July 23, 2026. Nintendo surprised players after announcing the launch date on the Nintendo Today App. Seriously, everyone needs to go download the mobile program as soon as possible, as major games keep getting revealed there.

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Following the reveal, Nintendo also dropped a Splatoon Raiders reveal trailer on YouTube. The three-minute-long video confirmed that Raiders is considered a “single-player Splatoon” game. So if you were expecting it to have its traditional online multiplayer modes, don’t.

Screenshot: Nintendo

More importantly, we now also have the exact release times for when the Splatoon Spinoff launches worldwide. For your convenience, here is a table that shows when Splatoon Raiders will be playable on Switch 2 in every major region:

Region Local Time Date North America (PT) 9:00 PM July 22 North America (ET) 12:00 AM July 23 Canada (ET) 12:00 AM July 23 United Kingdom (BST) 5:00 AM July 23 Europe (CEST) 6:00 AM July 23 Japan (JST) 1:00 PM July 23 Brazil (BRT) 1:00 AM July 23 Australia (AEST) 2:00 PM July 23 New Zealand (NZST) 4:00 PM July 23

The above release times are based on Nintendo’s eShop launch schedules. Typically, first-part titles are released at midnight in every region. Yes, this means that Switch 2 owners in PT will get the game a little bit early on July 22.

Splatoon Raiders Trailer Reveals Gameplay, Story, and Features

Screenshot: Nintendo

The Splatoon Raiders reveal trailer actually showed off quite a bit of the game. For starters, the three-minute demo gives us our first look at the game’s custom character creator menu. Like previous Splatoon games, you will be able to create a stylish squid kid.

However, the trailer also gave us a preview of other features, which we’ll list below:

Custom Character Creator Can change look & voice of your custom protagonist.

Salmonids return as Enemies

Gameplay Players will have to survive wave killing encounters, and clean up the island.

The Spinoff will also feature dungeons, where players can search for treasure. Treasure can earn you money, but it can also be equipped to unlock things like double jump.

Crafting System Players can use the Mechanic Shack to create new equipment.

Ridable Mounts Can ride on top of a Stingray in battles.



Screenshot: Nintendo

Splatoon Raiders Is One of Switch 2’s Biggest Summer Games

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Splatoon Raiders will launch on July 23, 2026. According to leaks, the Switch 2 will have other major titles coming out this Summer as well, including a rumored Star Fox game. With the new Splatoon title now confirmed to be launching, Switch 2 fans are going to be really busy this July!