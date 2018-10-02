Move Over Moth Memes, Spooky Memes Are Here Just in Time for Halloween

It’s Spooktober, which means the internet is looking more and more like a twisted Spirit Halloween store. Even the memes are getting the spooky treatment, thanks to an army of anonymous online Dr. Frankensteins who are bringing dead and forgotten formats back to life by making them, well, spooky.

The spooky resurgence is happening just as people are starting to get tired of moth memes , so many welcome the shifting tide of content.

Others take the Zoidberg approach: why not both?

This Spooktober, keep the lights off! pic.twitter.com/zrdteV8V2k — Surviving Games (@Surviving_PDX) October 1, 2018

In what has become a yearly Spooktober tradition, skeletons, ghosts, and ghouls are haunting the regular memes like Dat Boi, Car Salesman, and the aforementioned moth for a spooky effect. “Using dead formats to make spooky memes makes the memes even spookier!” wrote Redditor mishft in a post.

Not all the memes are unholy marriages between two different jokes. Skeleton memes as a genre come back from the dead all throughout Spooktober. The truly ancient Skull Trumpet, a.k.a. Mr. Skeltal, which Know Your Meme says dates back to the times of Dancing Baby, is one of the most popular. It makes the “doot” sound that’s in all of these skeleton memes. There’s a lot of variety cropping up as new bony formats compete with classic Hallowmemes:

There are 29 more days of Spooktober, and the skeleton train shows no sign of slowing down any time soon.



