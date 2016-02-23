Disney Reveals Concept Illustrations for ‘Star Wars’ Theme Park

So you’ve seen all seven of the feature films, played virtually every Star Wars video game, maybe you even watched the Clone Wars TV series on Cartoon Network. You can confidently say you’ve experienced the Star Wars universe through every platform available. Well, now you can actually live it.

In August of last year, at Disney’s D23 expo, Star Wars fans got a taste of the forthcoming Star Wars-themed expansion set to open at Disneyland and Orlando’s Walt Disney World. We we’re teased with a few digital mockups of what is said to be a 14-acre expansion, the largest single-themed expansion in Disney Parks’ history. However, this past Sunday, on ABC’s special Disneyland 60, fans got their first exclusive preview of the new ‘Star Wars experience.’

Videos by VICE

Harrison Ford took the stage to announce the teaser, “Star Wars is, for lack of a better word, awesome. I’m so blessed that I had the opportunity to be apart of it. To walk in these iconic locations, and soon, you’ll be able to do that as well. Not in a galaxy far far away, but in a place close to home.”

The short video preview unveiled several new concept renderings of the Imagineering team’s elaborate plan to bring the Star Wars Universe down to earth. The show promised a fully immersive environment and hinted at a Millennium Falcon ride, “Imagine stepping aboard the Millennium Falcon and actually piloting the fastest ship in the galaxy.” The preview also suggested a possible enhanced motion vehicle ride, a lá the Indiana Jones Adventure and Pirates of the Caribbean attractions, where visitors travel through constructed firefights and relive iconic scenes from the films staged by robotic puppets. From the looks of it a high class restaurant/cantina bar, and a inter galactic market place are in the works as well.

Check out some snapshots of the ABCs special preview below:

You can watch the ABC special here.

Related:

Star Wars Land Is Coming to Disney

Our Favorite Fan-Made Disney/Star Wars Mash-Ups Reacting To Disney’s Takeover Of Lucasfilm

The Weird and Wonderful World of Bootleg Star Wars Toys

The 4K ‘Star Wars Battlefront’ Mod Looks Like Real Life

This Is the Burlesque ‘Star Wars’ Parody You’re Looking For