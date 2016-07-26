Steve Aoki Shares the Trailer for His Soul-Searching Netflix Documentary

The trailer for divisive dance music superstar Steve Aoki‘s Netflix documentary I’ll Sleep When I’m Dead finally arrived yesterday, following the film’s debut at the Tribeca Film Festival back in April. The two-minute clip suggests a film that focuses on his rock star antics as much as it does his complex relationship with his father Hiroaki Aoki, who founded of the successful restaurant chain Benihana. It also features cameos from Blink-182 member Travis Barker and Diplo talking about the artist’s extremely driven work ethic.

In THUMP’s review of I’ll Sleep When I’m Dead , we focused on the way it unpacks Aoki as a multi-dimensional person that wants DIY credibility at the same time as EDM celebrity: in other words, he wants to have his cake and throw it too.

The film was directed by little-known Los Angeles filmmaker Justin Krook, and will arrive exclusively via Netflix on August 19.

