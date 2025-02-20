Suge Knight Accused Other Artists in Deaths of Whitney Houston and Tupac Shakur

Suge Knight has long been rumored to have been connected to the deaths of Tupac Shakur and The Notorious B.I.G., but now the Death Row Records co-founder is making some claims of his own. Knight has alleged that Snoop Dogg was involved in Pac’s shooting and that he knows this because Ray J told him.

During a recent interview with The Art Of Dialogue, Suge opened up about several rumors surrounding him, including claims that he was involved with the death of TLC singer Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes. “When it comes to the part where you talk about Left Eye had a problem and she died because of me, that’s a lie,” he said.

Suge then dropped some serious allegations about Ray J—whom he referred to as “Brandy’s little brother”—insinuating that the singer was connected to the death of Whitney Houston. “She just used the term that Brandy’s little brother bringing me drugs and doing drugs with me,” Suge alleged, as transcribed by Hot New Hip-Hop.

“Brandy’s little brother trying to kiss me and do drugs with me. Next thing you know, she’s dead.”

Suge Knight alleges Ray J revealed Snoop Dogg admitted involvement in 2pac’s death

It didn’t stop there, however, as Suge went on to allege that Ray J told him Snoop Dogg admitted to being involved in the death of 2Pac. “You brag about all these phone calls recorded,” Suge claimed. “You brag about how Snoop tell you and told you he’s a part of the people who put bread to kill Pac […] That’s why I say don’t mention 2Pac’s name in none of your interviews, because you fuck with the m***r Snoop who said he had something to do with it.”

“Snoop was involved in killing Hip-Hop’s best all-time artist,” Suge went on to allege. “You was involved in killing the best female vocalist that ever did it, Whitney Houston.”

Eventually, Knight ended his rant by alleging that Ray J used the controversy of Houston’s death to help increase ratings for his VH1 series. “To get your ratings to go up for Love & Hip Hop or whatever the fuck that is, talk about that,” Suge said. “That alone speaks volumes.”