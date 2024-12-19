‘I’ve Got So Many Stories’ – How Deryck Whibley Feels About the End of Sum 41

After nearly 30 years as a band, Sum 41 is now “coming to an end.” The punk rock band’s founding frontman Deryck Whibley recently opened up about the band’s swan song tour, saying it’s “finally hitting” him that Sum 41 is in their twilight hours.

During an interview with iHeartRadio Canada’s Jesse Modz and JD Lewis, Whibley was asked about the band’s final tour, and if it’s “starting to feel a bit more real” that Sum 41 will play all these cities for the final time. “Well, the weird thing for me is I don’t ever really look at particular shows or single dates,” Whibley replied. “For the first time, this is actually hitting me that the Canadian run is gonna be the last run.”

“So I look at it as a whole rather than just certain dates,” he continued. “And everything up until this tour has felt like, ‘Well, we’ve got so many more tours still ahead, so many more legs of the tour to do, so many more shows to [play],’ whereas now there’s only four more weeks left, and this is the final run. So it’s finally hitting me that it’s coming to an end.”

Whibley was also asked if there’s “a lot of nostalgia” in his metaphorical “rearview mirror” during Sum 41’s final tour, to which he replied, “Well, I think that comes down to the individual, and I’m not necessarily a super-nostalgic person. I do think of the past fondly and I remember it well, but I don’t spend much time in memory lane.”

“I mean, yes, everywhere I go, everything I do, every tour that I do, every city that I go to constantly reminds me of some wild story or some bad story or something, or even just something boring – some great restaurant I’ve been to or whatever it is,” Whibley continued. “I can’t go anywhere in the world without having, like, ten different stories to tell.”

“Like, if I’m with my wife, who wasn’t there in the early days, I’ve got so many stories to tell,” he added. “But I don’t really just sit there and think and get too nostalgic about stuff, unless it just kind of hits me in the moment.”

Sum 41’s Tour Of The Setting Sum will conclude with a show in the band’s hometown of Toronto, at Scotiabank Arena on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025.