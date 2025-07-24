Delta-8 Gummies That Create a Delta-Great High

Just because you’ve tried one Summit product doesn’t mean you’ve tried them all. The Summit Delta-8 Gummies are distinct from the brand’s other gummies, so worth giving a go if you’re curious about this modern cannabinoid. With a medley of fruit flavors and a decidedly D8 experience, they’re a unique product that captures the energy of the cannabis industry in 2025.

Delta-8: For When Delta-9 Is Too Much Drama

The Summit Delta-8 Gummies contain 25mg Delta-8 THC per gummy. According to the lab reports, each gummy also contains just under 2mg Delta-9 THC, but no other cannabinoids. So there are no significant amounts of CBD, CBG, or any other compounds.

While we still need more research on Delta-8 to understand it fully, it’s generally considered weaker than Delta-9. Some say it’s stronger, but I don’t find that to be the case in my experience. It’s suggested that Delta-9 is two or three times stronger than Delta-8, which feels accurate to me. Still, don’t overdo it your first time. It could affect you differently, and you may end up higher than anticipated.

Get Semi-Lit With Summit

After taking one, I could feel a light buzz, but not the kind of high I would get from taking 25mg Delta-9 THC. This was closer to how I feel after a 10mg Delta-9 gummy and a lot of CBD, for reference.

The second time I tried these gummies, I kicked it up a notch. I had three at once, which delivered a noticeably stronger sensation within an hour. Let’s say that’s equivalent to me taking 30-40mg Delta-9 THC. While the potency was there, the high was different. It was more of a foggy body feeling, and didn’t produce the cerebral, euphoric high I associate with cannabis.

The high wasn’t anxious, nor did it produce the side effects I’m accustomed to when taking edibles, such as sleepiness, giggles, munchies, and haziness. It was clear-headed, but still relaxing. If you’re looking for that goofy, psychedelic high at the end of the day, stick with the Delta-9 Summit Gummies. If you want a daytime delta that won’t leave you couch-locked, give the Delta-8 gummies a try. But just start with one (or even half, as recommended by Summit).

Summit Goes Mini

Summit gives a fun mix of flavors here, including Blue Raspberry, Mango, Strawberry, and Watermelon. Each one is yummy, but the Mango was my favorite, offering a mild and lush fruity flavor. The Strawberry gummies were a bit subtler and sweeter — another favorite. No complaints about the Watermelon and Blue Raspberry. But the Mango and Strawberry were munch-worthy.

I expected these gummies to resemble Summit’s Delta-9 Gummies more closely, which are large, two-toned gummy rings. Instead, I was surprised with these tiny, sugar-coated cubes, perfect for popping in your mouth on the go. They’re moderately chewy and have an easygoing balance between soft and firm. The small shape makes them ideal for carrying with you when you’re out and about and discreetly eating one when a little stress hits.

Peak Portability

The Summit brand uses a simple but eye-catching style for its packaging. All of the Summit gummies come in dark purple bags with a wavy pattern that looks chic but understated. They have metallic accents, which are a cheerful teal color on the Delta-8 package. Much like the actual gummies, the package is smaller than the Delta-9 packaging, allowing you to slip it into your bag or pocket and take it anywhere.

What’s Delta-8 Worth to You?

The standard price for these is about $1.80 per gummy. But if you buy in bulk or subscribe and save, you can get 10-15% off. Delta-8 products are still on the newer side and not as prominent as Delta-9 products, so there are fewer products to compare the price to. But this seems to be a middle-of-the-road cost. Some Delta-8 gummies cost as much as $3+ per gummy, and others are just $1.

Factors like quality come into play, and since these are yummy, I feel they’re priced accurately. Just keep in mind that Delta-8 might not give you as strong a sensation as Delta-9. Honestly, discussing value with Delta-8 gummies is super subjective. Some people adore that clear-headed high, while others prefer the classic Delta-9 feel. It’s worth trying both options to see which type of THC suits you — that’ll be the one worth buying!

The Summit Delta-8 Gummies check all the boxes they should. They come in yummy fruit flavors that are easy to enjoy, have a pleasant texture, and come from a brand with fair prices and a sleek aesthetic. It all comes down to if you want a Delta-8 THC experience, because it’s not the same as Delta-9. If you’ve never tried Delta-8, a bag of these gummies is a fantastic place to start, as they kick in quickly and offer an almost pure Delta-8 high.

If Delta-8 Isn’t For You…

