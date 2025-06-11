Gummies So Strong You Should Only Eat Half of One, Apparently

Summit is a notable brand in the world of THC gummies, so the Summit Delta-9 THC Gummies were a must-try. Did they take me to the height of highs and flavor? From the base to the summit, here’s my review.

Climbing to the Top, or Maybe Halfway

Summit isn’t shy with the dosage here. Each ring-shaped gummy has 15mg Delta-9 THC, enough to get even me an inch off the ground. In a strange decision, they recommend starting with half a gummy, which is one serving.

Honestly, a little annoying. If you want the dose to be 7.5mg THC, make a 7.5mg THC gummy. Biting a gummy in half creates a dosage guessing game, and slicing in half feels extra. It’s not a dealbreaker or anything, but it’s odd.

For someone like me with a stronger THC tolerance, one gummy is perfect. It’s enough to give me that hazy, uplifted feeling, but not enough to get me couch-locked or anxious.

On Top of the World

The Summit Delta-9 THC Gummies deliver a familiar and reliable high. Everything is a bit funnier, your memory isn’t exactly sharp, and you’re suddenly happy to go with whatever flow comes your way. The pack says 20-45 minutes to feel effects, but it felt longer to me. However, the high lasted several hours before fading.

People with a high tolerance will find it pleasant, but those newer to cannabis should start with a lower dose (a.k.a. the weird half gummy situation). After two, I was floating around, laughing at my friends’ jokes that weren’t funny, and munching HARD on my least favorite flavor of Lay’s. It’s Salt & Vinegar, please don’t come for me.

I didn’t experience any paranoia or anxiety. I don’t think I could have been any chiller. Well, maybe if these had CBD, I could’ve been chiller, and the high would’ve been stronger because of the good ‘ole entourage effect. But the headline here is that the high was well-rounded and easygoing.

Peak Flavors

The taste of these gummies is a problem. They’re too good. They’re the kind of gummy you want to munch on, so once you’re high, it’s hard not to eat more. The chewiness is spot-on perfect with a sugary coating. Summit gives you a variety pack in every bag, with three flavors, in order of my favorites: Strawberry (red/white), Peach (red/yellow), and Apple (green/white).

The Apple has that sour Granny Smith-style flavor, while the Peach is a high-note flavor that’s bright and fruity, but not super juicy. The Strawberry took me straight to gummy heaven. I’m usually not into artificial strawberry flavors, but this one was exceptional. It’s not too sweet, doesn’t taste like cough syrup, and activates my salivary glands.

So I was incredibly salty to realize my pack of 20 gummies only had three (3!) Strawberry gummies. What gives? I felt robbed. Is the Strawberry more expensive or something? Was this a fluke? Not happy about it.

Summit’s Simple Style

Summit THC’s brand aesthetic doesn’t fuel my fire, ya know? It leans slightly toward a medicinal aesthetic, with simple package designs that feel professional but not formal. I won’t lie, we could use more artistic creativity here. The bags are also difficult to open, but maybe I’m just being a high idiot. Wouldn’t be the first time.

Despite my qualms with the whole half-gummy-serving thing, I enjoy the robust size of these gummies and the fun ring shape. Again, there’s something about them that makes them so enticing while you’re high. The rings are fun to slip over your pinky so you can tear off chewy bites. And I enjoy the two-tone look of the gummies, which also makes the flavors obvious — obvious that I only got three strawberries. Only three!

Prices That Aren’t Sky-High

These gummies cost between $2 and $2.50 per gummy, depending on how many packs you buy. You get a 10-15% discount for bulk orders. Worth it? Yes. I’m going to bitch about this one more time — it would’ve been more worth it if the flavors were distributed evenly. I’d pay $75 for a pack of the Strawberry gummies, just saying.

For 300mg Delta-9 THC gummies, this is a typical price point. Per usual, I like to see CBD in the formula, but the comfortable high these deliver doesn’t leave me desperate for any CBD. So I’d pay the $90 for 40 gummies.

Dangerously Tasty, Feel-Good Gummies

When we’re talking flavor and sensation, I can’t fault the Summit Delta-9 THC Gummies on many counts. My issues stem from other factors, like serving size and flavor distribution. Am I being too picky? Nah, it’s my job here.

What I can say with a confident hand on my hip, I don’t know many cannabis users who wouldn’t enjoy this happy high and mouthwatering flavor variety. Newbies should take the whole half-gummy thing seriously, but for my seasoned stoners, just eat one and have fun.

