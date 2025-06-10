Rhubarb Gummies That Get You Ready for “Adult Time”

Skip the TikTok-worthy strawberry-picking excursions this summer and get the Secret Nature Dr. Endo Strawberry Rhubarb THC Gummies instead. Maybe you won’t get a picturesque Insta post out of these, but who cares when you’re floating three inches off the ground?

Get high, get hot, and get hazy with these yummy gummies.

Dr. Endo’s Prescription Recipe

If you’re still figuring out your tolerance and getting used to THC, be warned, these are potent. Each gummy contains 20mg Delta-9 THC. I have a fat tolerance, but this 20mg is nothing to scoff at.

What I love, love, love about these is that Secret Nature told us what strain they used! It’s Guava Jam, the baby of an iconic throuple: OG Kush, Durban Poison, and Strawberry Kush. If you’ve ever had Guava Jam, that should give you a solid idea of what kind of high to expect, but I’ll get to that in a second.

Beyond the THC, Dr. Endo has also prescribed us 10mg CBG and 2.5mg CBDa. “What are these?” you eagerly ask. Both are other cannabinoids found in cannabis plants, like THC and CBD. CBG is not psychoactive, but may have benefits like anti-inflammation and pain management.

CBDa is less talked about, but it’s similar to CBD. It’s actually the precursor to CBD, but doesn’t interact with your endocannabinoid receptors the same way. However, many believe it can also help with inflammation, anxiety, and more.

Full-Body, Frisky Feelings

Alright, here’s my PG-13 warning. I know certain bud strains and cannabis products can arouse people, and, you know, put them in the mood. That’s not something I’ve really experienced until these gummies. They deliver an incredible body high that left me feelin’ frisky.

On a non-sexual note, I had the best shower ever after taking these. Scalding hot water has never felt so good. My boring hypoallergenic body wash has never smelled so good.

As far as the head high, it was there, but the body high is the headline here. I don’t suffer from any sort of chronic pain, but I imagine these would be a wonderful option for those looking to ease discomfort. I was COZY.

This high also outlasted other THC gummies with similar potency, which I think can be attributed to the live resin formula. It delivers an intense and comprehensive high that can keep you feeling fine for three or four hours, or even longer.

Flavors Picked From the Strawberry Patch

The high from these is so fabulous that I’d still eat them if they tasted like dirt. Thankfully, they’re super tasty, albeit subtle. They have a mild strawberry flavor, and if I concentrate, I can taste the rhubarb undertone. However, I can’t say rhubarb is a flavor I run into often, so maybe I’m just missing it. Any rhubarb aficionados out there? Let me know.

The texture is spot-on. They’re firmer than other gummies I’ve tried, but they’re not tough. On a scale of melt-in-your-mouth to hurts-my-jaw, these fall in the robustly chewy category. And I’d like to thank Dr. Endo for not coating these in giant sugar crystals; it’s more like a light dusting of sugar. So elegant, so sophisticated.

Prettiest Prescription Ever

Image courtesy of author

It would be cool if Secret Nature could settle on a name for these. In different places, the gummies are referred to as “Strawberry Boost THC Gummies” and “Strawberry Lifters,” as well as Live Resin Delta-9 Gummies. I’m a big fan of the Strawberry Lifters, so maybe go with that.

Aside from the triple-name situation, the brand has easygoing vibes. Despite having the Dr. Endo branding, the product doesn’t feel medicinal, featuring a pinky-purple ombre design.

They come in one of those tubs you squeeze to pop open, making them easy to access. I’m a grown-ass adult (sometimes), and I still can’t open the more intense childproofed cannabis packaging. I’m talking about you, Summit Delta-9 Gummies.

GoodRX Can’t Help You Here

These are a whopping $25 for 5 gummies, or you can get a 20-count for $60. That’s between $3 and $5 a gummy. Worth it? Ugghhhhh I don’t know. If you’re all about quality over quantity, then hell yes, these are worth it. And if you’re searching for a strong body high or pain relief, I think these are a must-try.

I’ve paid $3 for gummies with 5mg THC; not only are these stronger, but the formula delivers an exquisite high. Paying $5 per gummy is hard to swallow (even if the gummies aren’t), so I think the 20-count is the way to go if you’re confident you can handle the 20mg.

I Need a Refill

That tingly body high, that chewy texture, that refined flavor. The Secret Nature Dr. Endo Strawberry Rhubarb THC Gummies are exceptional. My newbies should steer clear until you’ve had some experience with lower-dose gummies. But for those of you who know Cloud 9 well and are always happy to visit — buy these, buy these now.

