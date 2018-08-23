The New ‘Suspiria’ Trailer Is a Disturbing Psychological Nightmare

Luca Guadagnino’s Suspiria remake of Dario Argento’s 1977 classic is already rumored to be one of the scariest movies of the year, one that’s so disturbing it made a roomful of film critics nearly projectile vomit and sent star Dakota Johnson to therapy. Now, after a brief, cryptic teaser, we finally have a better idea of what the horror flick has in store thanks to a new full-length trailer that dropped Thursday, and hint: It’s creepy as all hell.

The film stars Johnson as Suzy Bannion, an American dancer who joins a top-tier company in Europe, headed up by an artistic director played by Tilda Swinton. But soon after she gets there, she begins to realize that, as one character says in the trailer, “there’s more in that building than what you can see.” The two-and-a-half minute psychological thrill ride teases maggots, removed human ribs, levitation, and, in one particularly dark scene, a dancer’s jaw bone that inexplicably pulls itself right out of her skin.

Videos by VICE

It looks like Suspiria, which also stars Chloë Grace Moretz and Mia Goth, is shaping up to be almost unbearably disturbing—and we haven’t even seen bodies systematically ripped apart into a pile of blood and bones yet. You’ll have to wait until the film hits theaters on November 2 to find out just how terrifying it really is—if you think you have the stomach for it.

Sign up for our newsletter to get the best of VICE delivered to your inbox daily.

Follow Drew Schwartz on Twitter.