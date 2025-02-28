‘Terminator 2D: No Fate’ Looks Like a Long Lost ‘Contra’ Sequel, and I’m Ready To Jump In

It’s been well over 30 years since Terminator 2 debuted, and while there have been a fair number of games, they’ve never been the greatest. That looks to be changing, however.. Announced out of the blue, Terminator 2D: No Fate looks more like Contra than the latest Contra games do, and I’m beyond excited to jump in. Gorgeous pixel art, alongside a sweeping and pounding soundtrack make this look like the best Terminator game we’ve ever gotten.

‘Terminator 2D: No Fate’ Needs Your Clothes, Your Boots, and Your Retro Game Stylings

While RoboCop: Rogue City did an excellent job of bringing the classic film to a new generation, Terminator 2D: No Fate is coming from the future to go back to the past. And rightfully so; this early gameplay footage looks absolutely stellar. So far, it’s looking fast and furious, and the fact that we get to punch folks as a Naked Terminator seals the deal. This is the best throwback game we could have ever asked for.

Developed by Bitmap Bureau, the folks behind the excellent Xeno Crisis, I know that this one is in good hands. And checking the comments on the YouTube clip, it seems like fans around the world are sharing the same sentiment. It’s always great to see when these classic franchises get the respect they deserve, rather than just a quick cash grab title like we’ve been so used to.

It also seems like we’ll be in control of multiple characters during this adventure. And there will be multiple endings for players to unlock, lending to replayability. This has all the makings to become a certified classic, and I can’t wait to get my hands on it. We’ve just got to make it til September 5th to see if this one fires on all cylinders.

All I know is that once I beat this once, I’ll figure out how to add some Austrian Death Machine to this game. Sure, the soundtrack that’s already been shown off is great. But I need to get that goofy trash metal in here, just for good measure.