The Pretty Reckless’ Taylor Momsen Hospitalized With Second Scary Wildlife Encounter While Touring With AC/DC

The Pretty Reckless lead singer, Taylor Momsen, finds herself in the hospital suffering from a pretty gruesome-looking spider rash. Ahead of her show opening for AC/DC in Mexico City, Mexico, the actress-turned-rock-star shared a post about how her leg reacted to a poisonous spider bite.

After feeling the venom course through her, her leg reacted accordingly. “Hospital today, show tomorrow, poisonous spiders are NO BUENO,” she wrote. “But the show must go on, see you tomorrow Mexico City!”

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Then, in a second post, Momsen showed a picture of herself with a mask on, an icepack, and a deadened stare. A video in the following slide shows her being carted around the hospital with an outline of the rash on her leg. “Or I just spend the night in the hospital…thank you to the amazing doctors who, well, they know,” Momsen shared in the caption.

Naturally, fans are sending their ‘get well’ wishes to the rocker. “Oh no gurllll you might well be allergic to Arachnids….I’ve had 2 bad bites from wood spider….not fun!! Wishing you a speedy recovery!!!” one fan wrote in the comments. “That might be the spider venom dying under your skin creating all those blotches?? Heal up you hardcore rocker!!” another fan said.

Taylor Momsen Suffers Another Health Scare While On Tour

Weirdly enough, this isn’t even the first time Taylor Momsen has been bitten while on tour with AC/DC. Back in 2024, she and The Pretty Reckless were supporting the iconic rock band when a bat sunk its teeth into her out of nowhere.

“We were playing in Spain when this bat flew out of the sky and landed on me,” Momsen told Metal Hammer in January 2026. “I didn’t notice it, but it bit me. I had to have all these rabies shots, but it turned into this big running joke on the tour. It was a very cute bat, though, if that’s any consolation.”

Naturally, everyone was worried at first. However, afterward, AC/DC definitely teased her and made fun of the situation.

“Every day I’d go into my dressing room, and there’d be a little bat rubber ducky. The next show, we walked on our stage, and they’d covered our amps in ‘No bat’ signs. They threw me a bat-themed birthday party with a giant homemade bat cake and some bat horns as a tiara,” Momsen continued. “It was crazy. When AC/DC gives you a nickname, you stick with that!”