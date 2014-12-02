Music The Rap Monument, Volume 1 By Noisey Staff December 2, 2014, 6:05pm Share: X Facebook ShareCopied to clipboard Today on the Rap Monument, Pusha T, Retch, and Bryant Dope take on Hudson Mohawke’s monster beats. Watch the verses below. Tagged:Bryant Dope, Clipse, hennessey, Music, Muziek, New music, Noisey, Pusha T, rap monument, Retch Share: X Facebook ShareCopied to clipboard MoreFrom VICE Please, Help Me Justify My Millennial Nostalgia 08.06.21 By Drew Millard ‘Why Don’t We All Go Bonkers?’ – The Rise and Fall of Happy Hardcore 07.20.21 By Jaimie Hodgson Welcome to the New Roaring 20s 06.23.21 By Drew Millard Trick Daddy Tells Us Why Rap Would Be Nothing Without Florida 04.23.21 By Trick Daddy