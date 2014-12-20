The Special Ops Olympics: War Games

The emergence of drug cartels working together with paramilitary groups has been a rising threat for countries in the Western hemisphere. One of the most effective responses has been Fuerzas Comando, an inter-military and special ops exercise attended by forces from across North, Central, and South America. The goals of the event are to promote inter-military relationships, increase interoperability, and improve regional security.

This year, military forces from 17 countries, ranging from Belize to the United States, came together for the exercises at one of Colombia’s biggest military bases, Fort Tolemaida. While each country has their own set of security threats, they all share the need to boost and innovate their military capabilities.

Videos by VICE

In this episode of War Games, VICE News travels to Colombia to attend Fuerzas Comando, and see how these countries are working together to learn how to better combat threats within and beyond their borders.

