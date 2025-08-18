‘Toco’ Is Japan’s Anonymous Dog-Man—Who Doesn’t Care if You Want Him to Fail

This interview is taken from VICE magazine, v29n2: THE REASONS TO BE CHEERFUL ISSUE. To subscribe to four print issues each year, click here.

Crouching on all fours, in a strange corner of the internet, is Toco: an anonymous Japanese man who spent over $14,000 transforming himself into a dog. In his hyper-realistic collie costume, Toco quickly went viral and now churns out content on TikTok to over 450,000 loyal followers, in which he rolls in the grass, does tricks, and sniffs around with actual dogs.

But that wasn’t enough for this enterprising pooch. Earlier this year, he launched Toco Toco Zoo, where fellow canine cosplayers can shell out around $100 per hour to put on one of his suits and transform into a dog. “A place where your wish to become an animal comes true,” reads the tagline. The problem is, it’s a rather niche wish. Also, the zoo has no fixed location and only one prosthetic costume on offer—an Alaskan Malamute, which is like a big husky. Now, reports are emerging that the zoo is struggling and will soon be forced to shut its dog flap for good.

But, as the old saying goes, every dog has its day. We caught up with the human-collie chimera to chat about moving, shaking, and why he won’t eat dog food.

One happy customer joins in the fun and games at toco’s human dog zoo

VICE: Hey Toco. Why did you start a zoo?

Toco: It opened in January of this year. I wanted to fulfill the dreams of people who, like me, wanted to become animals. It was covered a lot in the media, and while I received many critical comments, I also received many positive ones.

Is it true that the zoo is struggling?

The report of shutting down is not true. I think they misinterpreted something I wrote in Japanese. As long as there are people who want to be animals as much as I do, I have no intention of quitting this business.

Do you think there are people out there who want to be animals as much as you do?

Among the actual visitors, some expressed a desire to become animals. Additionally, there are many people on YouTube who share my dream.

“At first, they think I am a real dog, but then many realize something is wrong.”

How many customers have you had to date?

I’ve had 12 visitors.

The zoo experience costs around $100 an hour. What do people learn in that time?

They can pretend to be dogs, go for walks, perform tricks, play with toys… It’s more about having fun than learning something. Some people say it’s as fun as bungee jumping.

Are there any other animals you’re considering adding to your stable?

Penguins, dolphins, and polar bears are some of the candidates. I’m also considering increasing the number of dog breeds.

What do you enjoy about being a dog?

When I put on the costume, I am happy to be someone I am not. I’ve had several opportunities to interact with passers-by, and at first they think I am a real dog, but then many of them realize something is wrong. But even when they notice, they still interact with me as a dog.

Do you do all the doggy stuff?

I’ve learned tricks that dogs would do—paw, get down, sit. I have never really eaten dog food.

What do you do when you’re not a dog?

I work in technical development for a chemical company. Only family and some friends know about my other life.

You said you received some negative comments about the zoo. Why do you think they want to see you fail? And do you have a final message for those people?

Perhaps they find what I’m doing strange. I’m running this business for people who want to become animals, so I don’t have a specific message for people who want to see me fail.

