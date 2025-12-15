Happy Monday! I hope you had a warm, festive weekend with your favorite people. As we start a new week, the moon sits in the waning crescent phase, the last of the lunar cycle.

As we near the end of the lunar cycle and the start of a new one, we might feel more reflective and depleted. It’s a great time to rest and prepare for the new moon later in the week.

Right now, the moon has about 16% illumination from the sun, appearing like a glowing crescent in the sky. It’s losing more light by the day.

Wondering how today’s moon will impact you? Here’s everything you should know about the current moon phase, including its symbolism and astrological impact.

Today’s Moon Phase: December 15, 2025

Today’s moon phase is the waning crescent moon in Scorpio, a particularly passionate, sensitive, and mystical water sign. The moon currently has around 16% illumination from the sun.

According to Moongiant, “On December 15, the moon is 25.63 days old. This refers to how many days it has been since the last new moon. It takes 29.53 days for the moon to orbit the Earth and go through the lunar cycle of all eight moon phases.”

What Is the Waning Crescent Moon Phase?

The waning crescent moon phase is the last phase of the lunar cycle, occurring just before the new moon and an entirely new lunar cycle. This phase lasts for around a week, as the sun illuminates less and less of the Earth-facing side of the moon.

According to NASA, when the moon is in the waning crescent phase, it “is nearly back to the point in its orbit where its dayside directly faces the sun, and all that we see from our perspective is a thin curve.”

Waning Crescent Moon in Scorpio

Today’s waning crescent moon will begin in the zodiac sign of Scorpio, an intense, intuitive water sign. When the moon enters Scorpio, you might feel more sensitive than usual.

According to AstroSeek, “Moon in Scorpio creates the need to delve into your feelings as deep as possible. You desire meaningful emotional exchanges now more than at any other time, even if it is not easy, and you are forced to change many things. Shallow relationships do not satisfy you, because they are not purifying enough.”

Waning Crescent Moon Symbolism

The waning crescent moon symbolizes reflection and restoration. During this phase, it’s important to surrender and trust that the universe is guiding you down the right path. Now is not the time to resist change. Rather, it’s an opportunity to loosen your grip and allow life to flow naturally.