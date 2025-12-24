Happy Wednesday—and Merry Christmas Eve!

Today, you might feel a sense of excitement in the air, and it’s not just because of the holidays. The current moon phase, the waxing crescent moon, is a particularly inspiring and energizing phase of the lunar cycle.

Right now, the moon has 20% illumination from the sun, gaining more light by the day. In other words, the moon will appear fuller and brighter each evening.

Wondering how today’s moon will impact you? Here’s everything you should know about the current moon phase, including its symbolism and astrological impact.

Today’s Moon Phase: December 24, 2025

Today’s moon phase is the waxing crescent moon in Aquarius, an innovative, independent air sign. The moon currently has around 20% illumination from the sun, appearing like a small “crescent” of light.

According to Moongiant, “On December 24, the moon is 4.35 days old. This refers to how many days it has been since the last new moon. It takes 29.53 days for the moon to orbit the Earth and go through the lunar cycle of all eight moon phases.”

What Is the Waxing Crescent Moon Phase?

The waxing crescent moon is the second of eight phases of the lunar cycle, occurring just after the new moon. This phase occurs when the sun begins casting more light on the moon’s Earth-facing side.

According to NASA, “This silver sliver of a moon occurs when the illuminated half of the moon faces mostly away from Earth, with only a tiny portion visible to us from our planet. It grows daily as the moon’s orbit carries the moon’s dayside farther into view. Every day, the moon rises a little bit later.”

Waxing Crescent Moon in Aquarius

Today’s waxing crescent moon is in the air sign of Aquarius, an intellectual and philanthropic sign.

According to Astroseek, during the moon in Aquarius, “Your relationship with your emotions might be more complicated, because Moon in Aquarius has a strong need for emotional freedom. However, when you are in a group of people, it is easier for you to understand your feelings and free yourself from negative emotions such as fear, anger, and jealousy.”

Waxing Crescent Moon Symbolism

The waxing crescent moon symbolizes a fresh start and hope. This is a great time for self-growth, aligned action, and manifestation. Set intentions and truly follow through on them, as you might be pleasantly surprised by how far they get you.

Additionally, take note of any new doors opening for you, such as job offers, serendipitous meetings, or travel opportunities. These aren’t coincidences.

During this phase, keep your spirits high and know your worth. You can never dream “too big.” Don’t limit yourself, and certainly don’t settle for anything less than you deserve and desire. Your patience will be rewarded.