Today’s Moon Phase: September 11, 2025

Today, we are in the waning gibbous moon phase with 80% of the moon illuminated by the sun. Instead of appearing nearly full (as it did at the beginning of this phase), the moon is starting to lose its glow, looking like a semicircle in the sky.

This particular moon is now in the astrological sign of Taurus, a grounded and pleasure-seeking sign. You might find yourself craving peace and relaxation, all the while inspired by your ambitions.

Here’s everything you should know about the current moon phase, including its symbolism and astrological impact.

Dzika Mrowka/Getty Images

Current Moon Phase: September 11, 2025

Today’s moon phase is the waning gibbous with 80% illumination, situated in the astrological sign of Taurus. The moon is 19.12 days old.

According to Moongiant, “During this phase, the moon can be seen in the early morning daylight hours on the western horizon. This is the first phase after the full moon occurs. It lasts roughly seven days, with the moon’s illumination growing smaller each day until the moon becomes a last quarter moon with an illumination of 50%.”

As we progress later into this phase, nearing the last quarter, the moon rises later each night.

What Is the Waning Gibbous Moon Phase?

The waning gibbous moon phase directly follows the full moon phase, when the moon goes from 100% illumination to 50% illumination. For reference, this percentage represents how much of the sun’s light is cast on the moon, which impacts how full it appears to us here on Earth.

As we move closer to the third quarter moon phase, the moon will look smaller each night.

According to NASA, “As the moon begins its journey back toward the sun, the opposite side of the moon now reflects the moon’s light. The lighted side appears to shrink, but the moon’s orbit is simply carrying it out of view from our perspective. The moon rises later and later each night.”

Waning Gibbous Moon in Taurus

Yesterday, the moon was in the astrological sign of Aries—a particularly fiery sign. However, it’s officially moved into the Earth sign of Taurus, bringing a more calming energy to our day.

According to Zodiac Sign, “Practical and well-grounded, Taurus is the sign that harvests the fruits of labor. They feel the need to always be surrounded by love and beauty, turned to the material world, hedonism, and physical pleasures.”

When the moon enters Taurus, you might notice yourself craving more of life’s simple pleasures, like cozy evenings with your favorite book or candle-lit dinners.

However, there might also be a disconnect between your desires and your needs.

According to AstroSeek, “Your safety depends on the need for stability, which is not easy to satisfy now. You have to learn to accept change as part of your life. The basic problem is finding your own self-respect in order to ensure that you do not mistakenly seek it in material things. When you accept yourself for who you are, it will become easier for you to find peace and tranquility in the outside world.”

Waning Gibbous Symbolism

The moon has long been a symbol of transformation, cycles, and prosperity. Specifically, the waning gibbous phase of the lunar cycle represents a time for letting go of what no longer serves you. If you’ve been holding onto anything too tightly, now is the time to release it. What is meant for you will remain; what isn’t will flow gently out of your life so you have room for new blessings.