Treating Alien Abduction Victims With Hypnotherapy

Clinical hypnotherapist Laurie McDonald treats patients who have experienced alien phenomena by regressing them back to the moment of their abduction to relive and process their experience. Some of Laurie’s clients find her online, others say the aliens told them to seek her out.

For the first time ever, Laurie has allowed cameras into her hypnotherapy session. VICE traveled to Laurie’s Sacramento office to witness her regress a first-time client who is looking for answers after a lifetime of experiencing alien abductions.