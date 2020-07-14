People Can’t Get Over This Fish With Human-Like Lips

Kylie Jenner and her lip kits may have popularised the whole pouty-lip aesthetic, but she certainly isn’t the only one who’s got something to flaunt. Turns out, certain aquatic creatures naturally sport unexpectedly plump lips that put fillers to shame.

Photos posted by a Twitter user on July 2 feature a fish with weirdly human-like lips and teeth.

Videos by VICE

bibir dia lagi seksi dari aku 😭 pic.twitter.com/zzq8IPWzvD — 🏴 (@raffnasir_) July 2, 2020

“Her lips are sexier than mine,” the Twitter user bemoaned, with a frontal shot that shows off the fish’s rounded lips and neat white teeth, parted in an almost sultry manner.

The post quickly went viral, amassing over 8,200 retweets and 14,000 likes.

And it didn’t take long before intrigued netizens were making memes out of the peculiar-looking creature, paying tribute to its enviable lips.

Angelina Jolie is shaking — used to be (@helmychicken) July 2, 2020

Meanwhile, some netizens were understandably freaked out by the set of uncanny human-like teeth.

It has te te tee teeth.

It has teeth!! pic.twitter.com/w2YVGwqknK — NobuNaga (@No2dBle) July 3, 2020

Why it got human teeth 😭😭😭 — Deidra (@deidrabae123) July 3, 2020

The hair-raising fish in question was identified as a triggerfish. There are 40 different species of triggerfish around the world. As its name suggests, they can be pretty aggressive — their teeth are so strong, they can apparently rip apart sea urchins and puncture diving suits.

But the triggerfish isn’t the only aquatic creature with unexpectedly luscious lips and pearly white teeth. Turns out, there are a lot more fish with human-like chompers than we think.

At first glance, the sheepshead fish, commonly found in the Americas, appears to grin with a set of eerily human-like teeth. But a closer look reveals multiple rows of molars embedded all over the inside of its mouth, which, combined with its muscular jaw, allows it to crunch on clams, crabs, and oysters.

This is a sheepshead fish. They use their teeth to eat barnacles, crabs and shrimp. A fully-grown adult sheepshead will have well-defined incisors sitting at the front of the jaw, and molars set in three rows in the upper jaw and two rows in the lower jaw. pic.twitter.com/CkogETdeLC — Howard Farran (@HowardFarran) April 28, 2019

The blue dolphin cichlid hails from Lake Malawi in Africa, but has become popular among fishkeepers all over the world. It’s known for its prominent blue hue, signature bump on its head, and human-like lips. While they’re not all gifted with an iconic pout, at least one of them is — just look at this video.

Also originating from Lake Malawi are the Mdoka white lips, an aggressive, carnivorous bunch that are known for their thick white lips. This one caught in a video has lips plump enough to give Kylie a run for her money.

The pacu, which originates from South America, is a relative of the piranha, though unlike its movie-famous cousin, the pacu is mostly herbivorous. But don’t belittle the pacu just yet — its distinctive chompers and muscular jaw are strong enough to crush seeds and nuts.

The Pacu fish has human-looking teeth, which it uses for grinding up seeds of nuts they find floating on the surface of the water. (Image: Nisamanee wanmoon) pic.twitter.com/6vExJVeGSR — Quite Interesting (@qikipedia) April 4, 2020

Find Koyu on Instagram.