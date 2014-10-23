Turkey’s Border War

In September, Islamic State militants launched an offensive to seize Kobane, a predominantly Kurdish town in Syria just across the border from Turkey. In the following weeks, Turkey closed its border, leaving thousands of civilians stuck inside the war zone and preventing Kurds in Turkey from coming to the aid of their comrades. Violent protests subsequently broke out all over Turkey as Kurds accused authorities there of supporting the Islamic State.

More than 30 people have now been killed in clashes between Kurdish supporters, Turkish authorities, and Islamists. In the town of Diyarbakir, banks and public buildings have been set ablaze and destroyed.

Videos by VICE

VICE News went to Diyarbakir to meet with the youth wing of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) and discuss their involvement in the clashes. We then spoke to both the family of a young man who was purportedly killed by Islamists, and to an Islamist leader.