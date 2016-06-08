Turtle Soup Recipe

Servings: 6

Prep time:

Total time: 1 hour 30 minutes

Ingredients



4 tablespoons unsalted butter

4 ribs celery, diced

3 garlic cloves, minced

1 green bell pepper, stemmed and diced

1 medium yellow onion, diced

2 pounds|907 grams turtle meat, finely chopped

¼ cup tomato paste

½ cup all-purpose flour

4 cups|1 liter veal stock

2 bay leaves

1 (28-ounce|794-gram) can whole peeled tomatoes, crushed by hand

kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

1 lemon

¼ cup|60 ml dry sherry

3 tablespoons finely chopped parsley

2 hard-boiled eggs, finely chopped

Directions

In a large saucepan, melt the butter over medium-high. Add the celery, garlic, pepper, and onion and cook until soft, 6 minutes. Add in the turtle meat and cook, stirring, until browned, 6 minutes. Add in the tomato paste and cook 2 minutes more. Add the flour and cook, stirring, for 2 minutes longer. Add in the stock, bay leaves, and tomatoes and bring to a boil. Reduce the heat to maintain a simmer and cook, stirring occasionally, until the turtle is tender, 45 minutes to an hour. Season with salt and pepper and squeeze in the juice from the lemon. Stir in the sherry and ⅔ of the parsley and half of the eggs. To serve, divide soup between bowls and garnish with the remaining parsley and eggs.

