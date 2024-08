VICE AUSTRALIA GUIDE TO THE WEEKEND

IF YOU WANT US TO ADD SOMETHING, EMAIL ME: ARIELLE.RICHARDS@PEDESTRIANGROUP.COM.AU

If you don’t see your event here, I’m sorry. I missed it. Thanks !

Videos by VICE

✰ FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 11 ✰

Melbourne✰✰✰

FOOTSCRAY NEIGHBOURHOOD CONTEMPORARY ART FESTIVAL STREET PARTY @ NICHOLSON STREET MALL

QUEENDOM 3 @ AVALON BAR

DJ SWISHA @ NEW GUERNICA

RNB PARTY @ MISCELLANIA

SPARKS @ COLOUR

Perth ✰✰✰

PNEUMATIC @ GOODWILL BASEMENT

Sydney ✰✰✰

ELLIOTT ROAD EP LAUNCH @ OXFORD ART FACTORY

https://www.instagram.com/p/CkF1wMkveM-/?hl=en

FUN-RAISER @ MARY’S UNDERGROUND

Adelaide ✰✰✰

ROZA TERENZI @THE LAB

✰ SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 12 ✰

Melbourne ✰✰✰

SUIIX @ THE RETREAT

AYWA X 131.2LIMFM – WOMEN, LIFE, FREEDOM @ TBA

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cj_wc-Fy39x/?hl=en

NUESTROPLANETA @ SUB CLUB

STEEPLEJACK 10TH BDAY PARTY @ MISCELLANIA

IJALE @ COLOUR

ALOKA @ XE54

Sydney ✰✰✰

YUNG SINGH @ MARY’S UNDERGROUND

https://www.instagram.com/p/CksRsD1Brd1/?hl=en

BIZARRO WAREHOUSE SESSIONS – KATE MILLER @ INNER WEST TBA

RUCKUS 15 HR RAVE @ THE BRIDGE

Perth ✰✰✰

GARBAGE TV X OUTER BODY PRES. ROZA TERENZI @ METRO CITY

✰ SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 13 ✰

Melbourne ✰✰✰

POOR TOM’S GARDEN PARTY @ DR MORSE

CELESTIA @ MISCELLANIA

Sydney ✰✰✰

DJ SWISHA @ CLUB 77

Follow Arielle on Instagram and Twitter.

Read more from VICE Australia and subscribe to our weekly newsletter, This Week Online.