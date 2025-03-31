Want Lewd ‘Pokemon Snap’? Now, There’s Lewd ‘Pokemon Snap’

Did you ever play Pokemon Snap and think, jeez, this game needs more breasts? More tits? More girls with dicks? Well, I have some good news for you. Steam has all this and more thanks to the Early Access release of a new indie adult game, Sapphire Safari.

Sapphire Safari is a self-described “open-world Photography Adventure Game” that combines Snap’s photography system with nude anthropomorphic monster girls. Players star as one of two adventurers — one male, the other female — as they document Sapphire Island’s wildlife. Along the way, expect to see lots of monster girls doing lewd things. Including you.

“Capture the beauty of real-life Monster Girls in their natural habitats,” developer Kinky Fridays writes on Steam. “As a wildlife photographer, your job is to venture deep into unexplored territories, capture the Monster Girls as they socialize, hunt, sleep, mate, and hopefully come out in one piece.”

Gosh, I didn’t know monster girls were real. Sounds like it’s time for Kenkou Cross to update Monster Girl Encyclopedia with this brand new information.

Welcome to Pokemon Yiff, Now with Futa

Sex is a key focus in Sapphire Safari, and I mean that as literally as possible. Early on in the game’s photography tutorial, Sapphire Safari encourages players to “prioritize front-facing shots” and “aim to show genitals as much as you can.” This means you’ll be taking a lot of snapshots of monster girl women from the front, showing off their bare breasts and private parts.

Note the word “parts.” You see, I’m not only talking vulvae and vaginas. Sapphire Safari features a “Futa Spawn” setting, which defaults to “High (Recommended).” So, yes, get ready to see lots of monster girls with dicks hanging about. As a futanari-loving trans girl, this game is t4t heaven. (Fun fact, did you know futanari exists because of trans porn? Now you know!)

That said, Sapphire Safari isn’t just a lazy excuse to fap to monster girls. Its photography system is serious. Like Snap, this game features a photo-scoring system based on overall image clarity, interesting poses, and so on. Players are tasked with filling up the in-game Monpedia, documenting the various monster girl species and their activities throughout the island. Yes, you’ll be photographing such behaviors as “poly coitus” and “flora acts.” But don’t you dare start playing with one hand. You’ll have to time your photos just right… and avoid Predator monster girls along the way.

No, they won’t vore you, but they certainly will make you feel like a piece of meat. Case in point, I was taking a picture of an adorable bunny girl when a fox girl suddenly sprung on my character. Uh oh! Not lesbian furry yiff! How terrible!

Nine monster girls are currently in the game, with over 30 planned.

So, should you buy ‘Sapphire Safari’?

I’ve been following Sapphire Safari’s development for quite some time. I even streamed the game once (no, not on Twitch). And let me tell you, I was pleasantly surprised to see this title hit Steam Early Access this month.

Kinky Fridays’ furry take on Pokemon Snap has come a long way, receiving more and more quality of life improvements over three years. Now it’s set to be one of my top adult games of the year. The game’s tutorial system, voice acting, mainline quest, and open-world exploration system are all top-notch. Even the UI has seen some significant improvements. But my favorite feature? Sapphire Safari lets players choose the genitalia for the game’s female photographer, Jamie.

worth it

I can’t believe I’m saying this, but this makes Sapphire Safari one of the few games out there on the market where you can explicitly choose to make your female character look like, well, me. A woman who has a penis and balls. It also has some pretty affirming options for lesbian cis women, like customizing Jamie so she has a strap-on with (or without) undercarriage. Also, if you’re a trans woman who went through an orchiectomy? You can just have a penis and no nuts. Finally, representation for girls who snipped off their balls. Yippee!

Sapphire Safari is still in early development, but you can already start having sex with some of the monster girls in the game… and some of the girls will start having sex with you! Kinky Fridays offers the game on sale for 10% off until April 4, and given the game retails for $12.99, it’s worth getting on this lewd photography adventure early if you like what you hear.

Of course, you can also pick up the game for full price on itch.io without Steam DRM if you’re so inclined.