WATCH: Foo Fighters Frontman Dave Grohl Was Spotted Rocking out at His Daughter Violet’s Record Store Day Concert

Dave Grohl has worn lots of hats: Foo Fighters frontman, Nirvana drummer, The Devil—just to name a few. His favorite, though, must be “dad.” To prove it, the iconic musician was recently spotted rocking out to a Record Store Day performance by his eldest daughter, Violent.

In a clip shared to Instagram, Violet is seen playing to a packed crowd while her loving dad looks on with joy. Dave nods his head and bounces around while his daughter and her band deliver a rousing concert. Check it out below!

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Violet, 20, first started playing live with her dad in 2018. Over the next few years, she continued to perform with Dave and the Foo Fighters on occasion. She eventually set out on her own in 2026, dropping a handful of solo singles ahead of her debut album, Be Sweet to Me, set for release in May.

Interestingly, Dave has revealed that he actually had nothing to do with writing or recording Violet’s album. During an interview on The Chris Moyles Show on Radio X, Grohl revealed that his daughter made the album on her own with producer Justin Raisen (Kim Gordon, Charli XCX).

Dave Grohl found out about his daughter’s debut record at a family dinner

“She met the producer, and they would go to the studio every day, and she would send me songs when she was finished,” Dave explained. “But I had absolutely nothing to do with this record at all.” The Nirvana drummer went on to say that he was likely kept in the dark due to his inclination to be a meddling dad.

“I had no idea. I knew she was looking to sign a record deal. She was like, ‘Hey, Dad, can I come over for dinner tonight?’ I’m like, ‘Yeah, sure. What do you want me to make?’ She came over and told me, like, ‘I signed my record deal today.’ I’m just like, ‘Oh my God!’ So, I’m totally uninvolved,” he continued. “I’m the dad who wants to be there and know everything. And she’s just totally doing her own thing. It’s amazing.”

Dave later confessed that Violet’s music “inspired” the new Foo Fighters album. “It really did,” he said. “The way that they made that record and the energy of it, I was like, ‘Oh, man. I’ve just been inspired by my daughter’s debut album.’ It’s cool.”