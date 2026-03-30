WATCH: Garbage Covered ‘Lovesong’ by The Cure at Teenage Cancer Trust Benefit Show

Over the weekend, some big names joined forces to benefit the Teenage Cancer Trust charity. The Cure frontman Robert Smith works closely with the foundation and curated the lineup for this year’s benefit show. To pay tribute to the organizer, Garbage performed a cover of The Cure’s “Lovesong”.

Following a set by British alt-rock stalwarts Placebo, NME reports that Garbage took the stage to “Laura Palmer’s Theme” from Twin Peaks. The band delivered a set full of new jams and classic tunes, including the aforementioned Cure cover, as seen in the footage below.

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During the set, Garbage frontwoman Shirley Manson paid tribute to the Teenage Cancer Trust as the “greatest musical community of this country.” She also praised the young patients who’d spoken earlier in the night, calling them “bad a** motherf***er[s]”. Next, she heralded “the great Robert Smith” for his efforts in making the benefit concert happen.

“We are also incredibly grateful to the magical, wonderful, incredibly unique Placebo for sharing the stage with us tonight,” Manson added. “They could be headlining here themselves, but they have chosen to come and work with us, work with the charity towards the greater good. Our respect for them is endless.”

This isn’t the first time that Placebo and Garbage have played together. The British rockers opened a handful of shows on Garbage’s Version 2.0 World Tour in the late ’90s.

Placebo kicked off their TCT set with a cover of ‘Jackie’ by the late Sinéad O’Connor

“We’ve known them since the ’90s, we all grew up together, so it feels particularly special for us to be sharing the stage with them tonight,” she continued. “What an incredible f***ing performance you got tonight – that is something very magical that doesn’t come along very often, so big shout out to Placebo.”

Teenage Cancer Trust week at Royal Albert Hall began on Monday, March 23, with Elbow playing a headlining set, alongside opening act MRCY. The run of shows also included bands like Mogwai, Manic Street Preachers, and My Bloody Valentine. Following Garbage and Placebo’s Saturday night concert, Wolf Alice closed out the event on Sunday.

Check out Garbage’s full setlist below.

Garbage’s Teenage Cancer Trust Benefit concert setlist: