Watch: Guns N’ Roses Bandmates Slash and Duff McKagan Reunite With Former Members Steven Adler and Gilby Clarke to Perform ‘It’s So Easy’

Guns N’ Roses fans just got a twice-in-a-lifetime reward. Guitarist Slash and bassist Duff McKagan teamed up with former members Steven Adler (drums) and Gilby Clarke (guitar) to perform “It’s So Easy”, a classic from the band’s debut album, Appetite for Destruction. Faster Pussycat frontman Taime Downe took the place of Axl Rose for this version and handled vocals.

It’s always exciting to see these rock legends teaming up, but this is actually not the first time these four Guns N’ Roses members performed together.

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In 2012, Clarke, Slash, McKagan, Adler, and drummer Matt Sorum played three Appetite For Destruction songs at the band’s Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame induction ceremony. Myles Kennedy, who fronts Alter Bridge and sings in Slash’s solo band, joined on lead vocals. Together they played “Mr. Brownstone”, “Sweet Child O’ Mine”, and “Paradise City”.

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The recent performance was part of the Rock For Jennifer – Loud And Legendary event held at the Troubadour in West Hollywood, California, on Monday, March 23. The show was a MusiCares benefit in honor of Jennifer Perry, the house agent at the Troubadour in the 1980s. Perry died in February after a battle with cancer. She was 67.

In addition to appearing in tons of iconic acts at the Troubadour over the years, Perry was also an agent at Tapestry Artists and a senior heavy metal booker at Avalon Attractions for years. In the past, she worked with Guns N’ Roses, as well as bands like Poison, Warrant, and Metallica.

“Jennifer Perry lived unapologetically,” read a . “She loved music, the people who made it, her family and friends, and her dogs. She was fiercely loyal, fiercely protective, and had a laugh so infectious you couldn’t help but join in.

Jennifer Perry once worked as a promoter for Metallica and had a hand in making Ozzfest happen

“This night celebrates her passion for championing the bands she believed in,” the press release continued. “If she loved your music, she made sure the world heard it. Jennifer began her career at the Troubadour, went on to Tapestry Artists, became a promoter at Avalon Attractions, and later worked with Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne to help build Ozzfest.”

“She lived to rock — loud, proud, and legendary,” the memorial statement concluded. “We celebrate her spirit the only way that makes sense: with a stage, a spotlight, and the volume turned up.”