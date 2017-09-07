WATCH: The Alien Worshippers

So far, the concept of aliens in popular culture has largely been limited to little green probing perverts from sci-fi films, or the rantings of conspiracy theorists. However, there is a group of men and women in a renovated church in Parson’s Green who take the matter very seriously. They are The Aetherius Society and, to them, aliens are gods.

VICE’s Amelia Dimoldenberg had the honour of being invited to their annual pilgrimage to Holdstone Down in Devon, the place where Jesus first came down in a spaceship from Venus. She was witness to Operation Prayer Power, a ritual in which a :prayer battery’s” energy is charged so that it can be directed by extraterrestrials to help mankind.

