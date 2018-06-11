Watch These E3 Trailers Instead of Working

Look, I get it. It’s Monday and it’s summer. The weather is nice and you’d rather be anywhere than at your desk. Luckily, there’s an escape. Right now, the world’s video game companies are previewing all the best upcoming titles. Why not take a minute and watch a few of these trailers instead of working? Everybody’s doing it. We won’t tell.

Cyberpunk 2077

Videos by VICE

From CD Projekt Red, the studio that made The Witcher 3, comes Cyberpunk 2077. Based on a licensed pen-and-paper RPG, Cyberpunk will be a sprawling game set in a mega-city. You know the drill. High tech, low life, and probably a card game.

Anthem

Anthem is developer Bioware’s newest RPG. It’s an open world action RPG that looks like a cross between Destiny and Warframe.

Halo Infinite

You can’t keep a good Spartan down. Halo is back and so is Master Chief in the trailer for Halo Infinite.

Doom Eternal

Doom was a shocking return to form for the old school first person shooter. It had been more than a decade since anyone had cared about Doomguy running around hell and killing demons, but Bethesda managed to make hell great again. Now it’s bringing hell to earth and I’m all in.

Wolfenstein: Youngblood

The other neat trick Bethesda pulled was making the Wolfenstein franchise amazing. At the end of the most recent game, BJ and his wife had twins. Wolfestein Youngblood, the third game in the franchise has players taking control of those twin girls in a far flung future where the fight against fascism still hasn’t ended.

Gears of War 5 and Spinoffs

The Gears of War franchise was a cheeseball action franchise with a story that transcended the gameplay. Fans are getting not one but three new games, including a proper continuation of the story and two different spinoffs.

Sea of Solitude

EA always manages to roll out some indie surprises. This year, it’s Sea of Solitude, which looks like a game for anyone who waxes nostalgic about The Legend of Zelda: Windwaker.

The Division 2

If you’re getting tired of running around New York City and shooting looters as a plague destroys humanity, Ubisoft is ready to move you south to Washington DC in the sequel to its Tom Clancy inspired The Division.

Fallout 76

Do you like Fallout? Good, because Bethesda has another one. Fallout 76 is a little different, it’s an open world, multiplayer, survival RPG set in the post-apocalyptic mountains of West Virginia. You can still play it solo, but it looks good for a team based experience.

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

Thanks to Dark Souls and Bloodborne, developer From Software has proven no one makes a better action game combat system. Sekrio: Shadows Die Twice is From’s take on samurai. What’s not to love?

Metro Exodus

The Metro series is Russia’s take on the post apocalyptic genre. They’ve always been more linear than the Fallout series, but Metro Exodus–which puts players in charge of a train running across the barren landscape–takes the game into an open world setting.

There, wasn’t that better than working?