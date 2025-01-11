Waypoint Weekend Episode 10: Burning The Midnight Oil

It’s almost time for the weekend, bay-bee! As we wind down from another hectic week? It’s time for us all to discuss what our gaming plans are for the next couple of days during Waypoint Weekend. Sometimes, we forget to see what we’re all playing when we aren’t writing about the games we love. So, it’s time to find out what’s on our agenda during this exciting update.

Oh Hey, It’s Friday! That Means It’s Time for Waypoint Weekend Once Again

Screenshot: Eggnut

As I mentioned in Indie Invasion, I’ll be very indie-heavy this weekend. Between Tails Noir and Dead Letter Dept, I’ll be locked up. Of course, I’ll be making some time for Madden win or lose after the Eagles play the Packers in the Wild Card Round. If you’re wondering how a kid from Beloit, Wisconsin, grew up to be an Eagles fan, I have one word for you: “Packerena.”….GO, BIRDS.

Screenshot: Shaun Cichacki

It feels like all I’ve been doing since the House Flipper 2 co-op beta went live is playing House Flipper 2. Oh wait, that’s because it is all I’ve been doing. My wife and I have been jumping in nightly to play some of this relaxing game, and it’s been a wonderful experience. Besides a few creepypasta-level bugs that have hit our game, it’s been some of the most fun we’ve ever had gaming.

At this point, we’ve unlocked all of the necessary steps to start buying and flipping houses of our own, and it feels like we’re the hosts of some sort of HGTV show. It’s been such a nice bonding exercise that the hours just melt away, and the next thing we know, it’s like 1 in the morning and we’re still not ready to go to bed. Strongly recommend it to any couples out there.

Screenshot: Capcom

This weekend, I’m diving a bit more into Monster Hunter Rise. I’ve waited this long to finally try it, and with Wilds right around the corner, I figured it’s the perfect time to get my sword-swingin’ chops back in action. I’ve only played a few hours at this point and, so far, I’m absolutely digging it.

Coming from Monster Hunter World, Rise feels entirely more accessible and streamlined. The movement is more fluid, the gameplay more arcadey, and also, there’s a dog. The new wirebug mechanic adds a whole new element of depth to combat. As a Great Sword enjoyer, I’ve never been more mobile, and it feels amazing. Also, did I mention there’s a dog?

Screenshot: Gamious

I’m gonna be out here making money this weekend. I can’t let my competitors get a larger share of the oil market than me, after all! The dowsers, the horses, the rigs, the silos — they run on my time. If I gotta sneakily drop $5,000 to guarantee a halfway decent selling price while we’re digging and extracting to make $50,000 that year? That’s what Big Daddy DJ’s gonna do, baby. …Seriously, though, Turmoil has me spiraling a bit. Like, I’ve gone through a Walter White to Heisenberg character arc in three hours.

There’s a certain satisfaction in looking at the total financials between all the players from year to year and knowing that you’ve perfected the formula. It doesn’t matter how many upgrades they invest in. It doesn’t matter how fast or efficient their dowsers are. And it damn sure doesn’t matter if they have their eye on a potentially lucrative piece of land during the land auctions. Some people just have a talent for getting the big bucks, you know?

And this brings Yet Another Episode of Waypoint Weekend To A Close

Once again, another certifiable list of banger games from the squad here. It doesn’t matter if we’re going low and slow or fighting monsters bigger than a house. It sounds like we’ve all got our hands full once again. As always, thanks for checking out another episode of Waypoint Weekend, and keep on doing what you love!