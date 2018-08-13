Weekly Horoscope: August 13 – 19

Last week held the final eclipse of the year—we’re done with eclipses until 2019! But the question remains: How do we take care of our post-eclipse season hangover?

Any week following an eclipse is comparatively calmer, but with six planets retrograde, we’re fumbling to pick up the pieces—dropping them and then picking them up again—and trying to follow in the direction that the fated eclipses have led us. We made fools of ourselves quite easily during the new Moon eclipse in shameless Leo last week, as it squared off with over-the-top Jupiter and pushed us to come face-to-face with our most obnoxious, attention-hungry animus.

We can still faintly hear last week’s planetary conversations, but they are distancing themselves from “perfection.” Strains on relationships remain as love/money/values planet Venus is still creating conflict with Saturn, the planet of boundaries—but it’s easy to brainstorm solutions since the Sun still sits stop Mercury retrograde, encouraging us to draw inspiration from what has already been said and done. Plus, action planet Mars is harmonizing with Venus, making it easy to bring these ideas into action.

Mars is on our side this week as it moves back through the final degrees of Capricorn, where it is exalted and determined to do its best work. The next few weeks are going to be extremely powerful for Mars! On Saturday, ask a friend for help with whatever post-eclipse venting you need, as communication planet Mercury gently harmonizes with Venus at 11:36 AM.

Mercury retrograde ends on Sunday when it stations direct at 12:25 AM, helping us implement the necessary changes we learned during the eclipse. We are slightly wiser than we were before our routine “measure twice, cut once” Mercury retrograde lesson. At 3:48 AM on Sunday, lucky Jupiter harmonizes with dreamy Neptune, encouraging spiritual growth.

All times EST.

Last week’s eclipse pressured you to act in a way that felt unexpected, but since it was the result of an eclipse, it was something that needed to happen! If you feel like your pride was hurt by last week’s drama, this week is a suitable one for you to plan your retribution. Warrior mars in Capricorn is compulsively working to make things right, even if the five-year plan isn’t crystal clear. On Saturday, ask for advice from your siblings or closest friends (your bros, if you will)—how will you mend your relationship with your family or your deepest self? On Sunday, treat someone, somehow. Forgiveness is encouraged as optimistic Jupiter harmonizes with spiritual Neptune on Sunday, healing deep-rooted pain.

This week begins with the Moon in your sign, Virgo, increasing your sensitivity to your surroundings until it enters Libra at 12:57 AM on Tuesday. On Sunday, your planetary ruler Mercury, the messenger of the Gods, stations direct—Mercury retrograde is finally over! All of the Freudian slips you mulled over during your Leo season hermitage and your insights from restful rumination will pop back up again as Mercury hits the same degrees it just moonwalked over the past few weeks. But this time, you’re stronger, wiser, and ready to address things head-on, equipped with a refined self-possession that will serve you when the Sun breaks over your horizon to begin Virgo season next week.

Last week’s challenges to your planetary ruler, amorous Venus, by Saturn, the negative Nancy of the zodiac, are still being felt this week. Although Venus is currently in your sign, it’ll take some time for Saturn to get lost—but Saturn’s strict rule-following does help us become more stable so our love can last longer. The Moon is in Libra from Tuesday at 12:57 AM to Thursday at 4:54 AM, putting you deep in your feelings. Mars is now exalted in the domestic sector of your chart, encouraging you to get a lot of work done around the house over the coming weeks. Saturday is a good day for networking, as communication planet Mercury gently harmonizes with Venus and enables you to be introduced to the right people.

Your planetary ruler, warrior planet Mars, is still retrograde—but it’s now inching toward its most powerfully exalted degree in the communication sector of your chart. This part of your chart also corresponds to siblings and close friends, so give them a call; you can cover a lot of ground together. When Mercury ends its retrograde on Sunday, make sure your phone is charged—career opportunities will reappear and you’re going to want to make connections happen. Retrograde planets give us time to correct past mistakes and make space for better things. If you weren’t ready to move forward with a job in the past, you will be better equipped with more information as Mercury stations direct at the end of the week.

If we regard the path of the Moon, your week follows the trajectory of a stereotypical work week: Monday, you’re thinking about goals. Tuesday, you’re networking. By Friday, you’re exhausted as the Moon hits your planetary ruler Jupiter—and you need to catch up on rest! Can you believe that on Saturday you’re ready to socialize? When retrograde communication planet Mercury gently harmonizes with amorous Venus on Saturday, a friend can introduce you to some philosophies (which you’ve probably considered before but are now ready to give another look) which will connect you to the values your community. Sunday is a spiritual day for you, as healing planet Neptune harmonizes with optimistic Jupiter, encouraging you to come to terms with and let go of whatever deep-seated issues weigh heavy on your mind.

With retrograde action planet Mars moving back into your sign—where it does its best work—your energy is boosted and you have more enthusiasm to do whatever it takes to serve yourself. Last week, your planetary ruler Saturn conflicted with planet of love, money, and values, Venus, bringing a sobering realism to the rose-tinted idealism you have about your career—and you’re still feeling that energy this week! A gentle connection between communication planet Mercury and Venus on Saturday opens the door for you to fix career pitfalls through the help of a friend. Mercury ending its retrograde on Sunday will recommence all of the fun, intimate conversations you’ve been having about sex, death, taxes, and debt—empowering you to catch whatever has been slipping through the cracks.

You’ve been taking things a little too seriously since last week, as your planetary ruler, strict, rule-playing Saturn, is still in conflict with love and money planet Venus, which is in idealistic Libra and wants you to see the world through rose-tinted glasses. You feel trapped by the world’s priorities and values. With action planet Mars transiting the part of your chart ruling that which you can’t control, you’re empowered to let go and find your inner-strength to create your own utopia. Mercury ends its retrograde on Sunday! Whatever relationship hiccups experienced during Mercury retrograde (and this past eclipse season) only equipped you with more information to move forward with your partners about your standards and ideals.

Although eclipses are a cosmic safety pin in a restart button, life isn’t that simple. There are still difficulties from last week that have carried over into this week. Things at your day job are still conflicting with the philosophical ideals you hold in the highest esteem, and by the end of the week, when the Moon enters Sagittarius to illuminate the career sector of your chart, you will find things coming to a climax. On Sunday, communication planet Mercury ends its retrograde, and all of your work complications will start to fall into place as it moves forward with all the information gathered from classic retrograde blips. Sunday brings reassurance that you’re doing what’s right. Early Sunday morning, your boundless planetary ruler Jupiter harmonizes with transcendental Neptune, putting you at peace with your beliefs.

Mars retrograde is almost over, Aries—just two more weeks of sluggishness left as your action-oriented planetary ruler moves through hard-working Capricorn. Mars is right at home in this sign, helping you make blazing strides in your career. Last week, stress was put on your relationships as play-by-the-rules Saturn rained on amorous Venus in Libra’s overly-idealistic parade, giving you some tough love you’re still feeling this week. Make time for reflection or meditation on Sunday, when optimistic Jupiter harmonizes with transcendental Neptune to connect across the most occult sectors of your chart and create an extremely spiritual day for you. If you’re more of a secular horoscope reader, Sunday’s a great day to receive forgiveness (you can always look in the mirror and forgive yourself, too).

Last week was sour, as strict Saturn created challenges with your planetary ruler, love and money planet Venus, which was in the diplomatic sign Libra and just trying to see the best in everyone. You’re still feeling the remnants of that planetary energy this week, and it makes it hard to accomplish your daily routines. Don’t be afraid to ask your roommates or family members for help with your chores on Saturday, as communication planet Mercury gently harmonizes with Libra. Any problems on the home front will move forward beginning Sunday, when Mercury ends its retrograde and allows you to use the lessons you learned to do a better job.

As the Sun is still incredibly close to your planetary ruler, chatty Mercury, your mind is still moving extremely fast. Jot down all of your new ideas, and don’t be afraid to share them with everyone you’re close to—there’s a lot of communication happening. On Saturday, Mercury gently harmonizes with love and money planet Venus at 11:36 AM, which is the exact perfect time to ask someone out on a date. Mercury finally ends its retrograde at 12:25 AM on Sunday! All of the tiny stereotypical Mercury retrograde mistakes you’ve made have given you the information you need to move forward with writing, communication, and commutes. You’re stronger now, with lessons learned.



Nobody feels post-eclipse hangovers like a Moon-ruled Cancer. Instead of hiding this week, reach out to the people you trust. As the Moon transits through the domestic sector of your chart when it’s in Libra from 12:57 AM on Tuesday to 4:54 AM on Thursday, stay in and give your parents or mentors a call. Communication planet Mercury is still sitting on the Sun in the sector of your chart concerning self-worth (and material worth), so you’re still getting a clear mental image of what you most value. When Mercury gently harmonizes with love and money planet Venus on Saturday, invite someone over to your place. When Mercury stations direct on Sunday, you’ll find yourself better equipped and prepared to confront matters of money and self-esteem.

