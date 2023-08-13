Weekly Horoscope: August 14 – 20

How people behave in exceptional circumstances may come as a surprise as the sun clashes with Uranus, the planet of rebellion, at 10:34 PM on Tuesday, August 15. Things have to change in order to attain peace in the face of instability. Sometimes there are exceptions to the rules.

The new moon comes on Wednesday, August 16, at 5:38 AM. Leo is the sign of the sun, self, and ego, so a new moon in this sign can bring up important questions about self-esteem and core identity. Since Venus, the planet of values and desires, is currently retrograde in the same sign as the new moon, personal values or preferences are being reevaluated. This is a moment of discovering the plain, maybe ugly, truth in order to be transformed into something more vital.

Figure out what you want to deconstruct with rapid speed and precision as action planet Mars harmonizes with Uranus at 9:53 AM, also on Wednesday. A swift and effective takedown of something that is holding one back can be done smoothly. Before executing a demolition, consider what you’d want in its absence.

All times ET.

Aries: March 20, 2023 – April 20, 2023

The new moon offers a fresh start in your social life—whether that’s new dates, friends, or even creative ventures. Use this time to connect with your inner child. Make more room in your life for playfulness and silly mistakes. What would your younger self have to say about your current self? You might be feeling like economic or material risk is stimulating your inner child’s needs as the new moon clashes with Uranus. Risk is a site of creative possibility, and a way for friends and families to organize themselves. Consider what needs to happen in order for you to feel like you can have fun. You’re taking steps to be liberated from the daily hustle as Mars harmonizes with Uranus.

Taurus: April 20, 2023 – May 21, 2023

Your home life takes an exciting turn as the sun clashes with Uranus, initiating a change. Your planetary ruler Venus is retrograde, which has you looking at things from a different perspective. Plus, this new moon is a powerful refresh, as it falls in a sector of your chart associated with endings. New moons are when lunar cycles close and open. This is an exciting time in your life filled with questions, requiring you to trust your inner voice and have faith in yourself. Life is unpredictable, and you are a wild card yourself. Paradoxically, Taurus is a sign of consistency. When things are rocky, maybe something needs to change in order for you to feel certain and strong.

Gemini: May 21, 2023 – June 21, 2023

This new moon may bring more questions than answers. As it falls in your chart’s house of communication, a new conversation begins. Alternatively, this can close a chapter on a social contract or a literal contract. Whatever happens, you’re on your way to creating new meaning for yourself. New studies or crafts can enter your life as your relationship to language is renewed. There’s always the risk of being misunderstood, but how much of it can you even control? As long as you are honest with yourself, your relationship with the truth is strong. There’s an urge to blow off steam, but consider the consequences of going down in flames as Mars harmonizes with Uranus, egging on a radical overhaul.

Cancer: June 21, 2023 – July 22, 2023

Believing in yourself and your future is your strongest asset. Although money rarely hinders us, self-esteem, self-worth, shamelessness, and a can-do attitude are all things that can get one very far in life. At the end of it all, what are your most vital resources? Your life, your attitude, your energy, sure. Your paychecks can obviously play a role in how you feel about your future prospects. What needs to change in order for you to feel like you can sustain your life? What do you need in order to feel excited about the future, and that anything is possible? Now’s a good time to dream about what would make you feel most alive. A squiggly candle, perhaps?

Leo: July 22, 2023 – August 23, 2023

You’re taking on an exciting, strange role as the sun clashes with quirky Uranus. You’re being asked to embrace an alternative path, which can be challenging, but who is better suited to stand up to the plate than you? This moment can raise important questions about who you are, and who people think you are, too. Do you really have to justify nonsense, or could you ignore it? Sometimes things are irrational and unworthy. Your relationship to yourself and your truth are top priority. Once you get this right, everything else will fall into its place, even if it may appear chaotic. So-called retail therapy can get unhinged: Try to have financial accountability as Mars harmonizes with Uranus.

Virgo: August 23, 2023 – September 23, 2023

Virgo corresponds with The Hermit tarot card. In solitude The Hermit explores their psyche to find their inner light. Leo season, especially the annual new moon in Leo, brings up themes of autonomous seclusion. While you might feel pressure to show up for people in need, what would happen if you just wandered into the woods instead (metaphorically speaking)? Could they bear to function for a day or two without a dutiful Virgo? Probably not, but you might want some distance and seclusion to figure some things out or regain your strength. You may want to spontaneously go very far away as Mars harmonizes with Uranus. Be extra thorough with your travel plans—Mercury retrograde is soon.

Libra: September 23, 2023 – October 23, 2023

Maybe the future isn’t set in stone. Your planetary ruler Venus is currently retrograde, which has you reevaluating your values. How do you relate to your community? Who are your friends? You’re changing. Your desires, your tastes, your understanding of what is even possible, are all being seen through fresh eyes. This can be scary! Change is destabilizing, but whenever your peace is threatened, change may be necessary. You decide! The new moon in your chart’s house of hopes and dreams asks you to make a wish. Wish for things that seem like an impossible utopia, just based on what you feel you need. Give yourself time to incrementally realize your dreams. There’s a nervous and rushed energy with Mars and Uranus in alignment.

Scorpio: October 23, 2023 – November 22, 2023

You may be viewing your relationships in a new light as the sun clashes with Uranus, opening you up to new possibilities. Through your relationships, through love, you understand reality in a way that changes your whole paradigm. You might be in the mood to reinvent yourself or begin a new era as the new moon falls in your chart’s house of career and public reputation. This is a moment to channel a long-lived pop star who has reinvented herself over and over, forever remaining relevant and creative. Big question, but: How could your legacy sustain and inspire others? You’re living out your unique fantasy and not letting anyone stop you as your planetary ruler, Mars, harmonizes with Uranus.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2023 – December 21, 2023

As a fire sign, it’s important for Sagittarius to not feel trapped, otherwise the flame can be extinguished! The new moon in fellow fire sign Leo finds you looking out onto broader horizons, wondering how you can blaze your own trail. The open road is filled with mysteries, but these are the types of questions that a Sagittarius can answer with hope and humor. You might feel called to find work in a faraway place, or to change your lifestyle based on worldly knowledge. Before you start experimenting with your health, maybe consider a professional opinion. Your focus is multifaceted as Mars harmonizes with Uranus. Try to keep your work and responsibilities simple so that you can avoid burnout.

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

There is something slightly unwieldy about this week’s new moon as it aspects Uranus, the planet of surprises. When the sky is dark, new moons are typically uncertain, plus this one is in a sensitive and secretive place in your chart. Shared accountability is a lesson to be learned, and through this, trust and discretion are tested. What are the limits of intimacy? Heaven forbid something happen, but if something did, how would the risk be managed by everyone involved? Taboo topics can come up as transparency becomes a way to gain strength or stability. Relationships are changing based on a new understanding of desires. Love is a gamble, but it’s never a loss.

Aquarius: January 20, 2023 – February 18, 2023

You’re seeing your relationships in a new light. Unexpected circumstances can lead to a change in interpersonal relationships as the sun clashes with Uranus, the planet of surprises. Maybe Uranus doesn’t catch you off guard, and represents a situation you’re used to dealing with by now. Maybe there is an unconventional circumstance where people are pushed to show a strange but authentic side of themselves. The new moon can bring renewal and perspective to your interpersonal connections. Whether you’re inviting a wildcard into your life or getting a fresh start with current partners, this new moon is a time for a new chapter in relationships. Insecurity could result in defensiveness as Mars harmonizes with Uranus.

Pisces: February 18, 2023 – March 20, 2023

What do you do all day, and how does that make you feel about yourself? Leo season finds you taking an honest look at your lifestyle, and how it is—or isn’t—of service to others. Pisces is a peacemaking sign that wants to make the world a better place. During the stillness of the new moon, take some time to consider how your lifestyle contributes to your desire to bring peace to the world. What little acts can bring you closer to this ideal? Being of service is an important facet of a healthy Pisces’ ego and self-esteem. This Venus retrograde finds you evaluating your relationship to service and work in general. Be patient with yourself and make space for your feelings to change.