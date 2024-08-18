Weekly Horoscope: August 18-24

This week, a rare super Blue Moon directly opposes the Sun on the cusp of Aquarius-Pisces and Leo-Virgo, respectively. Oppositions of the Sun and Moon naturally bring about feelings of internal conflict and strife, and the cusp placement only adds to this aspect’s divisive quality.

During this time, it might become more difficult to navigate emotions and determine what we really want. External distractions, defined or perceived expectations, and general anxiety can cloud our judgment if we’re not careful to remain grounded and focused.

How will your sign fare this week?

Aries: March 19 – April 19

As your ruling planet, Mars, falls out of conjunction with Jupiter, the stars urge you to pare down your perspective this week. Rather than locking your eyes on the future—new possibilities, new relationships, new goals—the cosmos call for a strict focus on the present. What endeavors or connections do you already have to work on, Aries?

Mercury retrograde’s favorable sextile with Mars encourages you to slow down, reflect, and recalibrate. While this might seem counterintuitive to someone as typically active and assertive as you, there are benefits to slowing down every once in a while. Namely, you actually get to enjoy and savor the life you’ve been building. Try to forget about tomorrow this week and, instead, pay attention to today.

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

Good news, Taurus: the opposition between Venus and Saturn retrograde that’s been giving you grief last week is finally starting to ease. However, a square between Venus and Mars warns against jumping into new projects or obligations too quickly just because you’ve crossed one major to-do item off your list.

Your work ethic is admirable, but it’s also unsustainable. Give yourself time to enjoy the freedom that a clean plate can offer before you start piling on new things to which you devote your time and attention. Venus’ trine with Uranus, a gas giant that governs elements of unpredictability and defied expectations, suggests this approach might not be normal for you, but it will certainly benefit you.

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

Lessons take time to process, and your current situation is no exception. The fact that these feelings are still front of mind is all the proof you should need to show that you’re not quite over the hill when it comes to healing from this conflict. You’ve made tremendous progress thus far, but you’re not quite to the finish line, Gemini.

As your ruling planet, Mercury retrograde, forms a favorable sextile with Mars, it also locks into a fortuitous trine with Chiron retrograde. Chiron’s presence indicates a need to face past hurts head-on, and Mars is offering some helpful motivation to get the job done. The longer you let these problems lurk in the shadows, the scarier your mind will make them appear.

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

This week’s alignment is especially powerful for you as the Moon, your ruling celestial body, reaches its peak fullness around Monday. One day later, it forms a direct opposition to the Sun. These oppositions affect every sign of the Zodiac to some degree, but thanks to your close connection with the Moon, you’re liable to feel it the most.

Now might not be the best time to rely on memories and emotions alone. The full Moon’s power is a double-edged sword, increasing sensitivity but often by a misleading amount. This week, rely on the objective support of your immediate community. Write down big emotions to better untangle them. Even the largest problems can only be broken down one small piece at a time, Cancer.

Leo: July 23 – August 22

The next few days are rife with transitions. Not only does this week mark the transfer from Leo season to Virgo’s, but Mercury retrograde finally inches out from behind your ruling celestial body, the Sun, offering a much-needed easement of this nearby planet’s chaotic, confusing energy. Things become clearer, more focused, more sure.

Of course, clarity can often beget conflict. This comes to a head on Tuesday when the Sun forms a direct opposition with a nearly full Moon. What we believed to be true might no longer be the case. Living in denial of these realities is possible but largely unproductive. Allow these new perspectives to enlighten you, not discourage you. An opportunity to become wiser and stronger is never a waste of time.

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

Conflict within your celestial alignment is fading just in time for the arrival of your sign’s Zodiac season. Make sure you take time to actually enjoy it. Just because you’ve solved one problem doesn’t mean you need to jump to another. For now, savor the rest.

Any attempts not to do so will likely be aggravated by a tense square between Mars and Venus, the latter of which is located under your sign. Far more favorable aspects exist between your ruling planet, Mercury, and Mars and Uranus. These alignments suggest the stars want you to explore realities unfamiliar to you. Let others take the lead this week. Reflect on the present instead of staring ahead to tomorrow.

Libra: September 23 – October 22

A challenging square between your ruling planet, Venus, and Mars under Virgo and Gemini, respectively, indicates the potential for conflict within matters of the heart or wallet. This is exacerbated by Venus’ placement under Virgo, an infamously pragmatic and finicky sign, and Mars’ placement under Gemini, which favors codependency, something to which your sign is also susceptible.

This week, be extra cautious not to make hasty decisions for the sake of instant gratification. Romantic relationships and financial investments are too significant an endeavor to use as temporary band-aids for unresolved emotional conflict. While this doesn’t necessarily mean you should shut out the outside world, it does suggest a need to carefully weigh your options before moving forward.

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

A favorable sextile between your ruling planet, Pluto, and a conjunction of Neptune retrograde and a waning gibbous Moon is a double-edged sword. On the one hand, this celestial alignment suggests greater conflict and tension. But on the other hand, this discomfort seems to be paving the way to smoother roads ahead.

For the past few weeks, Neptune retrograde has been calling you to analyze where in life you’ve been deceiving yourself and others. Paired with the Moon’s heightened emotional awareness, now is an ideal time to act on the revelations you’ve found. Lean into the awkward or uncomfortable feelings this week. Do the thing (or have the conversation) that frightens you. The rewards will quickly follow, Scorpio.

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

Unfortunately, the only thing that has changed from your celestial alignment last week is a noticeable lack of energy as your ruling planet, Jupiter’s conjunction with Mars slowly begins to separate. The taxing squares between Jupiter and Saturn retrograde and Venus persist, carrying last week’s conflict into this one.

With Mars’ motivational energy slowly starting to wane, you might notice these problems will become even more tiresome than normal. As you navigate your new tolerance levels, the stars urge you to give yourself grace. Don’t be afraid to lean on others for support during this time, Sag. Allow others to help you in the same ways you’ve been so eager to help them, and take breaks as you see fit.

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

Our emotions can be particularly useful subconscious guideposts to navigate our way forward during times of immense stress. As a full Moon conjoins with Saturn retrograde under Pisces, the stars urge you to pay attention to how situations and people around you are making you feel. Don’t focus on what you think you should feel, Cap.

Instead, take careful stock of your physical and mental symptoms. Do these relationships, responsibilities, or otherwise, make you feel nervous or relaxed? Calm or crazed? Our bodies often reveal more about our values and opinions in far better detail than our conscious minds ever could. Now’s not the time for upholding expectations. Throw those out the window and respond only to your internal state.

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

Your ruling planet, Uranus, begins this week in a challenging square with Mercury retrograde. The conflicts that arise on Sunday and Monday promise to ease slightly as the week goes on. This subtle shift toward a more pleasant alignment is further bolstered by a favorable sextile with Neptune retrograde and Venus.

Uranus typically governs unpredictability and originality, whereas Neptune encourages us to pursue our deepest, most meaningful dreams. With Venus’ influence over matters of the heart and wallet, this week presents the perfect opportunity to take big leaps of faith. Ask that special someone out on a date, invest in a new hobby or home renovation, or find some other way to actualize your Aquarian daydreams into tangible realities.

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

A full Moon shines a helpful spotlight on the revelations the stars called you to find last week. First, your ruling planet, Neptune retrograde, forms a sextile with a Pluto-Moon conjunction on Sunday. By Thursday, a slightly waning gibbous Moon aligns directly with Neptune, helping your emotional clarity reach its maximum potential.

With Saturn retrograde flying steadily through your sign, some conflict will remain. However, this is an overwhelmingly positive celestial alignment—even if it doesn’t always feel like it every day this week. Personal growth is a messy and often uncomfortable process. The discomfort you feel is a sign that you’re one step closer to overcoming the challenge ahead of you. Don’t give up hope now, Pisces.