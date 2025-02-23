Weekly Horoscope: February 23-March 1

The week marks the end of Mars’ long-held retrograde period, which is good news across the Zodiac. As this fiery red planet resumes its normal path through the cosmos, motivation increases, and energy returns. The delays suffered under its retrograde season will dissolve or shorten, and it will become easier to assert ourselves in social, professional, and personal situations. But wield this energy wisely, stargazer. Too much of this assertion too quickly can come across harsher than you might realize.

We end the month of February with a new Moon surrounded by several celestial players in Pisces, including Saturn, Mercury, and Neptune. There will be time to dig into these specific alignments soon enough. But for now, remember that increased sensitivity is the norm, not the exception, during this celestial period. Give yourself grace, and give others the same.

How will your sign fare this week?

Aries: March 21 – April 19

Communicative Mercury forms an auspicious trine with your ruling planet, Mars, just before it shifts out of retrograde. As always, the cosmos knows what it’s doing. This alignment helps reorient yourself before Mars’ major energy shift, helping to better harness and focus the sudden influx of motivation and assertion. Use your ruling planet’s final moments in retrograde to reflect on what you’ve learned over the last couple of months as Mercury boosts clarity.

Venus will maintain its direct opposition to Makemake retrograde under your sign and Libra. All cosmic signs point to an internal evolution. How we process our feelings internally will almost always have a direct impact on how we interact with the external world. This is especially true this week, Aries.

Aries monthly horoscope

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

Emotional tension is likely early in the week as your ruling planet, Venus, forms a brief but potent square with the waning crescent Moon in Aries and Capricorn. This particular lunar phase encourages us to rest and recharge, something that doesn’t quite align with Capricorn’s go-getter energy. Be wary of letting your stubborn streak trap you in a corner, Taurus. Just because you want to do something doesn’t necessarily mean that you should.

Ways out of these conflicts and predicaments will become clearer toward the weekend when Mercury and Uranus form a favorable sextile under Pisces and Taurus. There is a vast difference between a solution being unattainable and simply lying outside the confines of your comfort zone.

Taurus monthly horoscope

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

Motivation, discipline, and desire to uphold responsibility all increase early in the week as your ruling planet, Mercury, conjoins with Saturn under Pisces. You must utilize this energy while it’s here, Gemini. It can be all too easy to take advantage of its presence and assume it will stick around forever. But as you know from past experience, this is hardly, if ever, the case.

Of course, pushing yourself to do the work when it doesn’t feel like there is any work to be done is a difficult process. Doing so requires you to accept the precarious balance of enjoying the present and bracing yourself for the future without diminishing your relationship with either. Yes, it’s a challenge. But it’s worth it.

Gemini monthly horoscope

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

The waning crescent Moon forms a fleeting but powerful opposition to Mars retrograde in the latter planet’s final days of its regressive period. This cosmic alignment calls you to reflect on what you’ve learned in the past couple of months about yourself, others, and your aspirations. Based on the Moon’s shrinking phase, it seems likely that the stars will push you to take these revelations and let them guide you to closure.

As someone who prefers to keep everyone happy and content, choosing to prioritize your needs and wants will seem foreign at first. A conjunction between the almost dark Moon and Saturn empowers you to hold your boundaries firm and allow others to flex around you, not the other way around, Cancer.

Cancer monthly horoscope

Leo: July 23 – August 22

The Sun spends most of the week in a harmonious trine with Haumea retrograde under Scorpio, increasing the connection between your conscious and subconscious mind. Assessing either shade of your perception of reality is critical in maintaining a well-informed opinion of others, yourself, and your overall progress on your life path. Now’s the time to listen to your gut, Leo.

An opportunity for emotional reflection presents itself toward the end of the week when the new Moon conjoins with your ruling celestial body. This conjunction’s placement in Pisces signals greater sensitivity, opening your heart and mind to deeper, more revealing insights. This kind of mental and emotional clarity can be frightening at first. But so is abiding falsehoods.

Leo monthly horoscope

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

A potent conjunction between your ruling planet, Mercury, and Saturn midweek acts as a useful precursor to the subsequent conjunction between your ruling planet and Neptune. When Saturn and Mercury’s energies combine, it creates a highly active environment conducive to upholding responsibilities, practicing strong discipline, and reinforcing and protecting personal boundaries.

A combination of Mercury and Neptune tends to be a bit trickier. The latter planet encourages romance and imagination, and Mercury will only help solidify and justify these dreams and fantasies, no matter how idealistic. Grounding yourself in your values and goals now will help keep your head from floating too high above the clouds in the days to come. Identify what’s important to you, and hold onto it, Virgo.

Virgo monthly horoscope

Libra: September 23 – October 22

Emotions might feel a little raw early in the week as Venus and the waning crescent Moon form a challenging square under Aries and Capricorn. Your ruling planet’s placement in Venus suggests a greater willingness to pursue short-term satisfaction in love or finance. Meanwhile, the shrinking lunar phase’s trek through Capricorn encourages frugality and skepticism.

This brief but potent alignment will coincide with Venus’ ongoing opposition to Makemake retrograde under your celestial domain. The stars urge you to start taking care of yourself with long-term goals in mind. By moving slower and more deliberately, you can create a sturdier foundation on which your future self can rest. Decisions we make in haste are rarely the wisest we could come up with, Libra.

Libra monthly horoscope

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

Scorpio, a significant emotional shift occurs midweek as the nearly dark Moon conjoins with your ruling planet, Pluto, the both of which form a tense square with Haumea retrograde under your celestial domain. As the lunar phase calls you to rest, recharge, and recalibrate, Haumea retrograde offers invaluable insights into what this restorative period might look like for you.

Whether you choose to trust your instincts will likely have overarching effects on your life path, as indicated by Pluto’s presence in this specific alignment. Ceres, a dwarf planet governing the ways we receive and give care to others, forms an auspicious trine with Haumea by the end of the week, suggesting your path will naturally diverge in the best direction for you.

Scorpio monthly horoscope

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

Just because your brain is ready to move forward with something doesn’t necessarily mean your heart will automatically be in tow, Sagittarius. Under the reflective shadow of this week’s new Moon, the stars urge you to prioritize your heart over your head. If something is meant to be, a short pause shouldn’t be enough to jeopardize its place in your life.

If a pause does shake things up to the point of being unrecognizable, then how sure of the situation were you in the first place? There is a way to take time for yourself without dropping all of your obligations at once. Speak your mind. Be honest about what you need to get to a more stable place.

Sagittarius monthly horoscope

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

Your ruling planet, Saturn, sees plenty of celestial action this week, Capricorn. First, communicative Mercury conjoins with Saturn under Pisces, increasing discipline, diligence, and mental clarity. This alignment makes it easier not only to persevere toward your goals but gain a profound understanding of where you want to go and why you want to get there.

Then, the nearly dark Moon conjoins with your ruling planet a couple of days later. This lunar phase encourages us to rest, recharge, and recalibrate. Mercury will reveal details about the path ahead of you, and the Moon urges you to let these discoveries sink in before proceeding. You’d be surprised how much information we lose upon first listening to a cosmic message.

Capricorn monthly horoscope

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

The dwarf planet Ceres transitions out of your celestial domain this week, softening the cosmic emphasis on how we take care of ourselves and allow others to take care of us in turn. While this certainly isn’t an invitation to forget all that you’ve learned about these facets of nurturing and empathy, this shift out of Aquarius helps you focus on other pursuits of happiness, success, and knowledge that are more easily obtained in stable environments.

Mental clarity reaches its peak midweek as Mercury forms a favorable sextile with your ruling planet, Uranus, under Pisces and Taurus, respectively. Meaningful internal change requires a genuine, sometimes uncomfortable, familiarity with the self. Make sure you’re paying attention, Aquarius.

Aquarius monthly horoscope

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

Saturn and Mercury conjoin in your celestial domain midweek, increasing feelings of motivation and discipline. Finding the energy and patience to pursue long-term goals can be difficult for you. But now, the stars are aligning in your favor, Pisces. Capitalize on this energy while it’s here. Whatever you need to do to visualize the finish line, now would be the ideal time to do it.

Fortunately, taking stock of the path before you should feel somewhat easier with the ego-driven Sun under your sign for the next several weeks. No one is asking you to martyr yourself. As comfortable as taking on the role of a shrinking violet might feel, the stars urge you to be brave and blossom.

Pisces monthly horoscope

