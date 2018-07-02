Weekly Horoscope: July 2 – 8

This week is much calmer than the last, and contains only a few major aspects. With five planets in retrograde and Mercury entering its pre-shadow phase on Saturday before proverbially throwing a fork in the blender later this month, we’re witnessing the calm before the storm. We’re reflecting more than acting, which is a Mars retrograde mood—but it would be wise to get important paperwork and travel plans finalized before Mercury stations retrograde on July 21. On Thursday at 7:04 AM, the Sun harmonizes with lucky Jupiter, putting people in a positive mood. Then at 7:49 AM, communication planet Mercury in proud Leo creates tension with action planet Mars in unconventional Aquarius. This Sunday will be incredibly chill as the Sun harmonizes with healing Neptune at 10:42 AM.

All times EST.

Videos by VICE

On Thursday morning, the Sun in your sign harmonizes with the optimistic planet of expansion, Jupiter—which is currently in Scorpio, the sign of rebirth—encouraging self-acceptance and growth. This aspect gives you a confidence boost and helps you feel comfortable in your own skin. This is a romantic and creative vibe. Your planetary ruler, the Moon, will illuminate the Southern Hemisphere of your chart this week, putting you in a social mood as it moves through three sectors of your chart associated with: higher learning and spirituality, your reputation and career, and your larger social networks.

This Cancer season, your egotistical planetary ruler, the Sun, is in the sector of your chart that rules your mental health, subconscious, and things that are hidden beneath the surface—this puts you in a dreamlike state before you wake up in Leo season, your time to shine. The Sun harmonizes with optimistic Jupiter on Thursday morning, allowing forgiveness related to themes of the emotional and psychological impacts of your upbringing. These personal discoveries can lead to debate, since communication planet Mercury in your sign creates tension with action planet Mars shortly after. Thankfully, with Mars in retrograde, these arguments will be tame—nobody has energy to waste on bickering.

On Thursday, the Sun in Cancer lights up the social networking sector of your chart and harmonizes with lucky Jupiter in the written communication sector. This is a happy aspect! Because Jupiter is retrograde, I recommend going through your old text messages and DMs to inspire your weekend plans. Less than an hour later on Thursday, your planetary ruler Mercury will face off with warrior planet Mars (which is also retrograde), creating tension between your physical and mental wellbeing.

The Sun illuminates the sector of your chart concerning your career and public reputation during the emotionally-charged Cancer season, marking it as a time that your graceful presence and skills are acknowledged and desired. On Thursday morning, the Sun harmonizes with lucky Jupiter, opening doors for career growth. Because Jupiter is retrograde, these opportunities can seem to revisit you from the Scorpio grave. Drama abounds also on Thursday, when communication planet Mercury faces off with action planet Mars, encouraging gossip and arguments. But don’t stress, sensitive Libra—with Mars stationed retrograde, nobody has the passion to act too maliciously.

The Sun in fellow water sign Cancer harmonizes with planet of expansion Jupiter—which is currently retrograde and has been in your sign since October, taking skeletons out of the closer and shaking out what’s been swept under the rug. This is an optimistic aspect that encourages growth through higher learning and religious studies, as they relate to a forgiving revisitation of your past selves. Also on that day, your planetary ruler Mars—lethargic from retrograde—will face off with communication planet Mercury, creating tension between your career and domestic life. Thursday’s Aries moon is hot-headed and short-tempered, so choose your words wisely.

Your planetary ruler Jupiter has been in the sector of your chart that informs mental health, your subconscious, and things that are hidden below the surface, since October, allowing you to have a greater understanding of your inner workings. Because it is retrograde, Jupiter is digging up skeletons buried deep in your cranial closet, so whatever you haven’t addressed is coming back up again. On Thursday morning, Jupiter harmonizes with the Sun and empowers you to forgive others. Also on that day, communication planet Mercury faces off with action planet Mars—you’ll want to pick a text argument about something you strongly believe in.

During Cancer season, the Sun illuminates the partnership sector of your chart, creating sentiment about your friends, family, and everyone you love who nurtures you ever so much. On Thursday morning, optimistic Jupiter harmonizes with the Sun, exaggerating your love that much more. This is a lucky aspect that opens doors for growth of all kinds. Also on this day, communication planet Mercury will face off with action planet Mars, stirring up arguments and tension about your favorite thing: money. Someone else will ask you for whatever you owe them, and you’re going to have to pull it together and get it to them.

On Thursday, the Sun—which illuminates the daily routine sector of your chart (this expands to your health and work)—will harmonize with lucky Jupiter, which has been transiting the sector of your chart related to your career goals since October. This aspect opens doors for growth and highlights that you can accomplish your dreams simply by doing what you do every day. Also on this day, Mars—currently retrograde in your sign—will face off with communication planet Mercury, creating tension between you and someone else. They’ll say something that triggers you to start a fight, and thanks to Mars retrograde, you’ll feel as though you’ve already had this argument before. This should be the last time.

Cancer season means fun and romance for a Pisces, as the Sun illuminates the sector of your chart that rules dating and creativity. On Thursday morning, the Sun harmonizes with optimistic Jupiter, your classical planetary ruler which is transiting the sector of your chart that’s all about education and religion. This manifests as a creative self-expression that is aligned with your highest beliefs. Also on Thursday, communication planet Mercury faces off with action planet Mars, creating tension between your to-do list and your uninterrupted reading time. You’ll have more down time on Sunday morning, when the Sun harmonizes with healing Neptune to create a chill vibe.

For an Aries, Cancer season shines a light on your past and your upbringing, illuminating the sector of your chart that informs your emotional foundations and roots. On Thursday morning, the Cancer Sun harmonizes with expansive Jupiter, creating opportunities for deep personal growth and optimistic self-acceptance. Also on this day, your planetary ruler Mars (currently retrograde) will face off with Mercury, creating drama and tension between your inner clique and your clique’s larger clique. The Moon will be in your sign on Thursday until Saturday morning, so you’ll be feeling more emotional about everything. It’s OK to cry! That’s what Cancer season’s for.

During Cancer season, the Sun illuminates the sector of your chart that rules written communication, shining a light on your natural gift for self-expression. On Thursday morning, the Sun in Cancer harmonizes with lucky Jupiter—which is moving through the partnership sector of your chart—encouraging you to express your love and appreciation for those who nurture you and make you feel secure. Also on this day, action planet Mars will face off with communication planet Mercury, creating tension between work obligations and news from home, which could result in some arguments. But it’s nothing you can’t handle smoothly, especially since people will be in a cheery mood.

During Cancer season, the Sun illuminates the sector of your chart that informs personal finance and possessions—it’s a time when you’re more aware of what you have. On Thursday morning, lucky planet Jupiter harmonizes with the Sun, opening the door for opportunities to grow your money! Also on this day, your planetary ruler Mercury faces off with action planet Mars, and you’ll find yourself in a text argument with someone who is coming across as super self-righteous. They’ll leave you alone after you stand up to them, since Mars is retrograde and energy is low.

What’s in the stars for you in July? Read your monthly horoscope here.

Want your daily horoscope sent straight to your inbox? Click here to sign up for the newsletter.