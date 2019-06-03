Weekly Horoscope: June 3 – 9

Download the Astro Guide app by VICE on an iOS device to read daily horoscopes personalized for your sun, moon, and rising signs, and learn how to apply cosmic events to self care, your friendships, and relationships.

This week offers a fresh slate in many ways, in true Gemini fashion. There’s a new moon, which always signals some form of beginning (which may also stem from an ending). Plus, Mercury, the planet of communication and transportation, changes signs, as does Venus, the planet of love and money. Whenever planets move into a new sign, they shift gears and perform in a new way.



Videos by VICE

Monday’s new moon in Gemini is exact at 6:02 AM, giving fresh emotional perspective on whatever existential crisis one faces. It’s a very cerebral lunation that wants us to learn more about ourselves and the world around us. We get a final push to finish up writing or other Gemini-related tasks right before Mercury enters Cancer on Tuesday at 4:05 PM. Mercury is more receptive in empathetic water sign Cancer, and is a very observant and intuitive communicator. Asking relatives about one’s family history is an appropriate Mercury in Cancer activity.

Keep your ears open for surprising, exciting news as Mercury gently harmonizes with Uranus, the planet of the unexpected, on Friday at 10:16 AM. Unusual expressions of your feelings can be artistic and constructive.

Venus leaves its comfort zone of Taurus—finishing up some sensual, glamorous endeavors right before entering Gemini on Saturday at 9:37 PM. Venus in Gemini is a philosophical lover that needs to communicate its desires. Expect avant-grade fashion choices, funny statement t-shirts, and logical exploration of relationships and values. It’s helpful to remember that not everything has to make sense. The sun squares off with Neptune, the planet of fantasy and illusions, on Sunday at 9 3:34 PM, revealing an impulse to make sense out of something absurd. Not everything is what it seems when Neptune is involved. Embrace artistic expression and flexibility.

All times ET.

Gemini (May 20 – June 21)

It’s an eventful week, even if Monday’s Gemini new moon puts you in a humbly quiet mood. It’s time to open a personal new chapter, so get in touch with your inner voice to assess what you need to make you happy. Make the most of the last day of Mercury in Gemini’s brainpower by having an honest conversation with yourself about your needs. When Mercury enters Cancer on Tuesday, you’re more interested in figuring out ways to make smart purchases than immediate self interests. Make sure your finances are on lock. There is the possibility of forgetting or leaving something behind as unpredictable Uranus gently harmonizes with Mercury on Friday—check for your phone, keys, wallet.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

It’s a quiet week for you, Cancer. The new moon in Gemini puts you in the mood to get away from the erratic noise of the world. It’s hard to be so smart and so sensitive in the world we live in, and you may find the urge to escape from what you feel are energy vampires or peering eyes. The planet of communication, Mercury, enters Cancer on Tuesday, giving you extra brainpower. If anyone gets on your nerves over the next few weeks, you can turn on the sass and kill them with kindness. If you need to tell your clique, “sorry, not tonight, I need to catch up on my meditation workbook,” you can do it with extra style and grace.

Leo (July 22 – August 23)

Your planetary ruler is the life-giving sun, Leo, so all new moons, full moons, etc. are something that we pay special attention to for you. The new moon in Gemini on Monday happens in your house of community and social networking. Use this time to get in touch with the social causes that are most important to you and to realign yourself with your political ideals. Don’t look to other people for their opinions. They can be inspiring, sure, but sit with yourself and think about what you truly stand for as an individual. You could surprise yourself, especially as the planet of the mind, Mercury, harmonizes with rebellious Uranus. Play devil’s advocate or keep some of your thoughts to yourself.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

This new moon in Gemini is important for you, Virgo, because it gives you the opportunity to reassess what you want to be known for in an authentic way that resonates with you on an intellectual level. Gemini is your house of career, fame, legacy—people know you for your smarts. Renew the lease on your career, and maybe tweak some of the clauses to better fit how you want other people to see you. You can be whoever other people need you to be, but make sure it’s the person that you want to be. We live in a world of constantly moving parts, so a working definition is good enough. You’re having a moment when it comes to popularity.

Libra (September 22 – October 23)

Get into a new skill or field of study with Monday’s Gemini new moon, Libra. It’s a ripe time to register for a class, online or in person, or to start working on your masterpiece. Gemini is your house of higher education and publishing, and with Mercury in this sign, you’ve been on fire with your social media posts, so don’t stop there. Get your mission statement together, figure out what makes you special, and follow that star. Your planetary ruler Venus leaves Taurus on Saturday, where it’s been making some changes to your income. When it enters Gemini, you’re going to be in tune with the things you believe in and want to get a better understanding of. Develop your skillset!

Scorpio (October 23 – November 22)

Take the first step toward making changes that stick, Scorpio. You’re the master of extremes, going from highest highs to lowest lows, but figure out how to synergize the two in order to make an informed choice that sits comfortably with you. Monday’s new moon in Gemini occurs in your chart’s house of transformation, after all. This week, do something sensual with your partners as fancy Venus in Taurus has its last moments before changing signs on Saturday evening. Maybe go out for a nice meal and make a dinner reservation on Friday or brunch plans for Saturday morning. On Tuesday Mercury moves into Cancer, a good time to share your most emotionally intelligent ideas with the world.

Sagittarius (November 21 – December 21)

Monday’s new moon in Gemini is an important one for you, Sag. It gives you the opportunity to renew the lease and tweak the clauses in your partnerships. Figure out what you need from others. Set your standards based on the things that make you comfortable, and don’t be afraid to talk it out. You have high hopes for other people. Try to stay objective and grounded in the fact of the matter, though; as the sun squares off with deceptive Neptune, you can believe what you want to believe. If there’s any zodiac sign that can handle the truth, it’s you, so be honest with yourself as you start a new phase in relationships that makes both you and your partner happy (but more importantly, you).

Capricorn (December 21 – January 19)

The work doesn’t seem to stop in the life of a Capricorn, but this week there is a pause. Monday’s new moon in Gemini occurs in your house of daily ritual, and this is an opportunity to get some flexibility in your schedule. Put your two cents in when it comes to routines you believe are important. Think about the skills you want to master in order to take your efficiency to the next level. Also, think about your sleep schedule. Prune your to-do list in a way that prioritizes your mental health. Gemini is ruled by the planet of the mind, Mercury, after all. Mercury moves into Cancer on Tuesday, helping you express your true blue feelings for others.

Aquarius (January 19 – February 18)

You’re realizing things about your friends, dear Aquarius, as the new moon in Gemini renews an emotional cycle in your social life. It’s a low-key social week since new moons are lower energy. Take the time to get perspective on the things you’ve learned from your priceless friendships. Catch up with the people who make you feel excited about life after you spend time together. The planet of beauty and pleasure, Venus, moves into Gemini on Saturday, helping you attract the type of outspoken and intellectual friendships (and Tinder matches) that make life worth living. It’s a great weekend to go on dates and hang out in small groups. Sobriety and spending are questionable near Sunday as the sun squares off with sedating Neptune.

Pisces (February 18 – March 20)

Go to bed early, dear Pisces. Monday’s new moon occupies a deeply personal and familial sector of your chart, encouraging you to spend some time at home taking care of yourself. Wind down with a book, audiobook, or podcast before an earlier bed time—Gemini season is fond of learning. Once Mercury enters Cancer on Tuesday, you’re going to be tempted to socialize and go on dates as there’s chatter in your friend group. Beautiful Venus in Gemini encourages you to make your home your sanctuary. This way, you can really impress the small groups of close friends you invite over for game nights or pizza parties. Do some prayer or meditation Sunday as the sun squares off with trippy Neptune.

Aries (March 20 – April 19)

Take pleasure in learning, dear Aries. Monday’s Gemini new moon shows an interest in knowing more about the world around you. Don’t be afraid to talk to your neighbors or get the scoop on your city from local tour guides. You can also honor this intellectually curious new moon by cracking open a new book. You may have been feeling a little stressed about the status quo lately, but even the most popular faces have their private struggles. You can find inspiration through written biographies of historical figures or the diasporic histories of your own family lineage. It can be relaxing and entertaining for you to get lost in the pages of a stimulating book or educational video series.

Taurus (April 19 – May 20)

If you’re trying to find a look that’s particularly becoming on you, update your profile picture, or make the first move on a date, do it before your pretty planetary ruler Venus leaves your sign at 9:37 PM on Saturday to add that extra sparkle. Once Venus moves into Gemini, you can still attract cute clothes or accessories that keep you turning heads and ahead of the trend, but trend-setting Gemini is your house of personal resources, so having Venus can attract money and cool stuff, too. The new moon in Gemini can begin a story about your relationship to your bank account or material items, but look out for overspending! It faces off with planet of abundance Jupiter, which tempts you to blow your budget.

What’s in the stars for you in June? Read your monthly horoscope here.

Want these horoscopes sent straight to your inbox? Click here to sign up for the newsletter.