Weekly Horoscope: May 16 – 22

There’s a full moon eclipse in Scorpio at 12:14 AM on Monday, May 16: This is the most perfect alignment of the moon, sun, and earth. Eclipses are a supercharged time that require supercharged kindness. Keep in mind that you truly never know what someone else is going through, especially now!

Action planet Mars meets with dreamy Neptune at 2:33 AM on Wednesday, May 18. Mars wants to make things happen, and Neptune blurs fact and fiction. While something can feel like a shot in the dark, there are many different targets you might hit.

On Thursday, May 19, the sun harmonizes with power planet Pluto at 8:10 AM, bringing light to things that have not been considered. Awareness is brought to uneven power dynamics so that peace can be made. Also on Thursday, messenger Mercury (still retrograde, by the way) once more connects to Jupiter, the planet of higher knowledge, at 9:32 PM. We’re inspired by misunderstandings, since correcting mistakes is the best way to learn, and can truly be educational.

The sun enters Gemini, the sign of the twins, on Friday, May 20 at 9:22 PM, where it meets Gemini’s planetary ruler, Mercury, at 3:17 PM. We can make light of ourselves and joke about hilarious misunderstandings.

On Sunday, May 22, Mars connects with power planet Pluto at 6:15 PM and the strategy is so ruthless! There’s an ability to slip around certain rules and make exceptions. Also on Sunday, Mercury retrogrades back into Taurus at 9:15 PM, encouraging us to reexamine our values and reconsider the things that we think look good over the coming weeks.

All times ET.

Aries

The full moon eclipse falls in a transformative sector of your chart, encouraging you to let go of one-sided transactions. You can now recognize things that have been a waste of money or time. Forgive yourself and move on. You could be following multiple, secret trails as your planetary ruler Mars meets with dreamy Neptune and connects with power planet Pluto. Gemini season begins, illuminating your chart’s house of communication and commuting. This is a great time to review things that you think you know, and to pick up old studies and tutorials again. The sun harmonizes with Pluto, showing you the shady truth about where your things come from. Mercury connects with Jupiter, giving you a chance to show yourself some appreciation!

Taurus

Full moon eclipse in your house of partnerships encourages you to let go of memories and habits that are weighing down your ability to meaningfully connect with others. This is a painful process. When dealing with toxic materials, it’s always best to use gloves! Handle with care. Gemini season begins, illuminating your chart’s house of money and resources. Over the coming weeks you’re bringing order to your possessions—it could be a good time to find new homes or shelves for your items. The sun harmonizes with power planet Pluto, showing you the shadow of your beliefs and worldview so that you can grow into new wisdom! Mercury retrogrades back into your sign, Taurus, which can find you repeating yourself, a little louder for the people in the back.

Gemini

The full moon eclipse in your house of ritual and routine encourages you to let go of tasks that are taking up too much of your time, or draining your energy. You might be ready to leave your job or let go of certain habits. You’re feeling around, trying to figure how to make a name for yourself, but it’s an intuitive action, based on the tides of certain cultural attitudes and trends, as action planet Mars meets with Neptune. Your career choices are financially motivated, though, as Mars connects with Pluto. Your planetary ruler Mercury connects with Jupiter, giving you a new understanding of your future goals and how you fit into them, breaking them down into baby steps. Gemini season begins, putting you back in the driver’s seat and giving you insight into your own ideals. Mercury retrogrades back into Taurus, however, making you more soft-spoken.

Cancer

The full moon eclipse in fellow water sign Scorpio encourages you to let go of certain habits that you have in love and friendship. This can also be a time when you’re remembering old creative passions and friendships. Action planet Mars connects with power planet Pluto, and your relationships and collaborations create sparks that can cover a very impressive amount of turf. The sun also harmonizes with Pluto, giving you insight into the relationships that will carry you into your future hopes and dreams. The sun enters Gemini, which illuminates a very secretive and mysterious sector of your chart. This is a time to connect with things in life that usually fly below the radar. A dream journal could be more interesting to you right now. You have a deep hunch about the direction your career is heading as Mercury connects with Jupiter, helping you get organized and privately contemplate your next steps.

Leo

The full moon eclipse illuminates your chart’s house of home and childhood, encouraging you to let go of long-standing grudges. This can be extremely sensitive and challenging. The sun harmonizes with power planet Pluto, giving you insight into how to transform your job and career. You have plenty of hope for the future as your planetary ruler, the sun, moves into your chart’s house of hopes and dreams. You’re figuring out how break down your vision into smaller, manageable tasks, and sharing these ideas with others as the sun meets with retrograde Mercury, helping you communicate your thoughts. You’re reconsidering your values, how you share your image with the public, and how you’re seen from afar as Mercury retrogrades back into your chart’s fame sector.

Virgo

You’re letting go of old thought patterns and ready to find new beliefs as the full moon eclipse illuminates a cerebral sector of your chart that rules learning and teaching. Action planet Mars meets with Neptune, which might find you aimlessly shooting your shot in relationships. Mars also connects with Pluto, which can poke at certain deep-seated relationship patterns. Hope is not far away, though! Your planetary ruler Mercury connects with Jupiter, bringing a new insight into how things can change for you. Gemini season begins, illuminating your chart’s house of fame and reputation, shifting your awareness to your career. You’re reconsidering your public title as the sun meets with Mercury. Old lessons and travels come back into the picture as Mercury retrogrades back into your chart’s house of higher education and distant travel.

Libra

The full moon eclipse falls in your chart’s house of personal resources, encouraging you to let go of a toxic fixation on finances. This might be a time when you’re ready to drain your wallet so that you can invest in something that sustains your lifestyle. It’s a calculated risk. Action planet Mars connects with Pluto, giving you the deep drive to maintain your work and habits. The sun enters fellow air sign Gemini, illuminating your chart’s house of distant travel and higher knowledge. This can be a spiritual time to connect with something greater and see the world that exists outside of what you already know! You’re learning about your partners and having invigorating intellectual discussions as playful Mercury connects with wise Jupiter.

Scorpio

The full moon eclipse in your sign encourages you to let go of old ways of seeing yourself, accelerating the molting process. You might be ready to let go of old notions of who you once were so that you can step into the next phase of your relationships and identity. Your planetary ruler Mars meets dreamy Neptune, which can have you chasing after boundless connections with others. Mars connects with power planet Pluto, and you can make a strong, convincing case for your desires. As Gemini season begins, the sun illuminates your chart’s house of transformation and intimacy: You’re ready to enter your next phase! Communication planet Mercury retrogrades back into your chart’s relationship sector, and you’re given more chances to have conversations about what you value in your relationships, and how to have a practical connection.

Sagittarius

The full moon eclipse illuminates a secretive, mysterious sector of your chart, encouraging you to let go of secrets! You might feel like you’re ready to get things off of your chest. Action planet Mars meets with dreamy Neptune, which can find you chasing after healing and recovery in a new way. Mars connects with power planet Pluto, giving you the drive to dredge up hidden resources and financial security. You’re learning about your desires, friendships, and creative drive as messenger Mercury connects with your planetary ruler, Jupiter. Gemini season begins, illuminating your chart’s house of partnerships and bringing insight into your ideal relationships. You’re sharing information in a new light, and conversations with partners take on a different spin as the sun meets with retrograde Mercury.

Capricorn

The full moon eclipse falls in your chart’s house of hopes and dreams, which can find you ready to let go of old wishes and objectives that don’t feel suitable anymore. Goals evolve as people do! You might find that you don’t care about how many random followers you have anymore, and ready to engage with relationships that are more meaningful and lasting. Action planet Mars connects with Pluto, and you’re willing to change the narrative to suit your individual purpose—ruthless. The sun harmonizes with Pluto, bringing greater insight into the power that you wield in your relationships. Gemini season begins, illuminating your chart’s house of work and routine and helping you get organized and find your priorities.

Aquarius

The full moon eclipse falls in your chart’s house of fame and career, illuminating your relationship to the public, and encouraging you to let go of old ideas about who you’re supposed to be or the job title that you’re supposed to have. You will feel a lot lighter after all of this! The sun harmonizes with power planet Pluto, and you’re able to see your shadow with clarity, which can accelerate the process of transformation. The sun enters fellow air sign Gemini, bringing you more laughter, fun dates, and creativity, which is needed after the intense month you just had. Mercury retrogrades back into your chart’s domestic sector, giving you a better understanding of how to materialize the home life of your dreams.

Pisces

The full moon eclipse in fellow water sign Scorpio illuminates your chart’s house of higher knowledge and travel: This can be a time when you’re ready to throw away some of the stuff that you once held true, and get rid of certain beliefs that are toxic or painful. Action planet Mars meets with Neptune, which has you ready to fight for things that you believe in. You’re eager to chase after your vision. Mars connects with Pluto, which can put you in touch with really well-connected people—a great aspect for military-like strategy. Messenger Mercury connects with your planetary ruler, Jupiter, and you’re finding clever ways to increase your bounty. Gemini season begins, illuminating your chart’s house of home and family, and bringing you fresh ideas about how to make your space more restful and invigorating at the same time.