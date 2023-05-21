Weekly Horoscope: May 22 – 28

On Monday, May 22, the sun gently connects with action planet Mars at 1:56 AM, helping us see where we’re going! With this knowledge we can take a leap of faith as Mars clashes with Jupiter, the planet of hope, at 1:12 AM on Tuesday, May 23.

Having a warm heart and being accepting of idiosyncrasies plays a role in this week’s vibe as Venus harmonizes with unique Uranus at 3:36 AM on Friday, May 26. This sort of whimsy and acceptance of (what may seem like) flaws is a good way to enter the weekend, since a commitment is being made. Love helps us through changes.

As the sun clashes with Saturn on Sunday, May 28 at 6:46 AM, commitments can be changed, created, or broken. The challenge now is to find unity and total comprehension despite multitasking or fragmented meaning.

All times ET.

Aries: March 20, 2023 – April 20, 2023

Gemini season opens your mind to new ways of understanding. You’re finding new joys and feeling safe to branch out, creatively and paternally, as the sun gently connects with your planetary ruler Mars. You can generate some heat! You have faith in your ability to provide as Mars clashes with Jupiter, the planet of hope. You can keep a steady fire and stream of inspiration, but it requires you to stay in motion. It could feel like you’re jogging in place, but you’re still moving! It’s an illusion, like a spiral staircase. You might not realize it, but you’re going somewhere. Love planet Venus connects with Uranus, the planet of rebellion, encouraging you to accept flaws and plotholes, and stay silly!

Taurus: April 20, 2023 – May 21, 2023

Your skillset is your greatest asset, Taurus. With your planetary ruler Venus in your chart’s house of education, this is a useful time for you to learn something. You can teach yourself a lot. Gemini season shows the value of knowledge—having intelligent skills empowers you to be self sufficient. You can get a feeling about your end goal and how to get there as the sun gently connects with warrior Mars, encouraging strategic thinking. As Mars clashes with hopeful Jupiter, you’re willing to take a major step toward your dreams! This is not without calculation and caution, but it requires bravery. Venus connects with Uranus, the planet of rebellion, reminding you that it’s OK to be different—that’s what makes you beautiful!

Gemini: May 21, 2023 – June 21, 2023

You’re coming into Gemini season softly as your planetary ruler, Mercury, remains in a quiet and shy sector of your chart. You’re still very much present, but meekly figuring out where you’re going. Plotting and scheming are happening as the sun gently connects with action planet Mars, setting you up to find your co-conspirators. This is a good energy for collaboration, teamwork, and figuring out a long-term strategy. Sustained effort is much simpler when you have all hands on deck. You’re making a commitment to something greater than yourself as the sun clashes with Saturn. Or maybe, by saying no to something that is oppressive, you’re able to move out of an overbearing shadow and into your own glow!

Cancer: June 21, 2023 – July 22, 2023

Have you noticed that you’re more in tune with your own vibe lately? The planet of art and harmony, Venus, is about halfway through your sign, Cancer. This clues you into what you desire, and can bring you some fortune in relationships, both with yourself and consequentially with others. Through compassion and empathy, you can accept the quirks of life as Venus connects with idiosyncratic Uranus. Maybe your relationships didn’t go the way that you wanted them to go. You are more willing to accept unwieldy things that got out of hand, or wiggled away from you, no matter how hard you tried to contain them. A porous pot allows for a plant to have more nutritious soil. Moldy roots defeat the purpose!

Leo: July 22, 2023 – August 23, 2023

What’s your vision for the future, Leo? Maybe it’s fluctuating, with infinite space for you to be yourself. But what is the thread that ties all of your goals together? You can find harmony and unity that makes a seemingly fragmented vision for the future complete as your planetary ruler, the sun, gently connects with warrior Mars. You’re not afraid to ask for more, and to do it big, as Mars clashes with optimistic Jupiter, emboldening you. Don’t forget to hydrate and stretch before the marathon. While you are a well deserving star, you’re going to have to figure out how to put up with the shortcomings of others as the sun clashes with Saturn, revealing to you where limits lie.

Virgo: August 23, 2023 – September 23, 2023

You’re trying new flavors, listening to new music, and seeing new colors as your planetary ruler, Mercury, transits your chart’s house of expanded horizons. Through new experiences and getting away from your comfort zone, you can gain insights about yourself and your behaviors. You might be able to find the truths about repressed hurt feelings as the sun gently connects with Mars, showing you how deep the battle scars go. By acknowledging how you really feel behind closed doors, with no distractions, you can show yourself some love, healing both yourself and the collective that you indeed belong to. As the sun clashes with Saturn, you have to stand up to fear. By being a shining example, you can reveal an alternative path.

Libra: September 23, 2023 – October 23, 2023

This is a time of year when you’re out in the world, connecting with the public. Gemini season might find your eyes set on a destination far from your own, whether through books or literal travel plans. Whatever the case, you’re carefully strategizing how you’re sharing your experiences and persona with the world. Your planetary ruler Venus is in a publicly visible sector of your chart, meaning you’re really sensitive to—as well as in control of—your reputation right now. You might be willing to do something a little dramatic or weird for attention as Venus, connects with Uranus, welcoming you to try something different or bizarre, without any self judgment!

Scorpio: October 23, 2023 – November 22, 2023

As the sun moves through an intimate and murky sector of your chart, Gemini season might reveal other people’s secrets to you! Being on the receiving end of oversharing is just part of the process of trust. As the sun gently connects with your planetary ruler Mars, you’re being trusted with some very precious information. How you move forward with it requires a positive attitude as Mars clashes with Jupiter, inspiring you to make a change. You’re giving other people the space they need to be themselves as Venus connects with Uranus. However, there’s a need for real security as the sun clashes with Saturn—we need to be certain about some things in order to feel safe.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2023 – December 21, 2023

If you have the right partner you can cover an incredible amount of ground. As the sun gently connects with action planet Mars, you can pair up with someone who truly gets it. This allows you to keep up a sustained charge into the distance. You’re running wild and free as Mars clashes with your planetary ruler Jupiter, which can inspire an extra dose of motivation and determination. While having a sustained energy is an invaluable resource, it would be useful to take breaks, to save yourself any injuries. You are in tune with when to call it quits, though, as the sun clashes with Saturn, the planet of limits, showing you where the limit lies.

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

You wear so many hats, Capricorn! Gemini season shows the world just how versatile you are in your skillset and your job titles. You’re able to keep a playful spirit, finding new and exciting ways to connect with your friends, lovers, and teammates as love planet Venus connects with Uranus, the planet of the unexpected. You’re keeping the spark alive, despite any doubts. Any doubts that you do have are being answered with expert logic, and maybe even a second opinion. As the sun clashes with your planetary ruler Saturn, squander any negative thoughts by looking at things from another perspective. Expressing your fears, regrets, or questions can help you develop a greater sense of understanding. Especially if you’re confiding in a friend or colleague.

Aquarius: January 20, 2023 – February 18, 2023

This time of year can be one of the most enjoyable for you, Aquarius! As the sun gently connects with action planet Mars, you can connect with your co-conspirators. Planning a gathering or dance party is suitable! As Mars clashes with Jupiter, the planet of hope, you’re able to take a major step in your relationships. You’re taking a leap of faith, which requires you to trust leadership from a friend or partner. As Venus connects with Uranus, you’re able to accept things that are unconventional or mysterious. The sun clashes with your planter ruler Saturn, asking you to address your self worth. Consider your inner child: Can they come out to play?

Pisces: February 18, 2023 – March 20, 2023

Gemini season marks a restful time of year for you, dear Pisces. Reading, thinking, and deep conversations need to happen in a private place. Consider what your ideal room looks like. As the sun gently connects with action planet Mars, you’re getting a clue into what gives your body (and home) energy and power. Mars clashes with your planetary ruler Jupiter, and you’re being asked to sustain a sense of flexibility, forever. Being open-ended and inquisitive is part of the Pisces mystique. But maybe you have to step up and make a clear, authoritative stance as the sun clashes with Saturn. Someone has to lead the way, and now it’s your turn!